Chris Flexen takes to the mound for the Chicago White Sox as they visit Carlos Carrasco and the Cleveland Guardians. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a White Sox-Guardians prediction and pick.

White Sox-Guardians Projected Starters

Chris Flexen vs. Carlos Carrasco

Chris Flexen (2-7) with a 5.13 ERA and a 1.41 WHIP

Last Start: Flexen went 5.2 innings last time out. He gave up six hits, three walks, and two home runs. This would result in four runs scored and he took the loss to the Dodgers.

2024 Road Splits: Flexen has made five starts on the roads this year with seven total appearances. He has a 4.94 ERA on the road with a .258 opponent batting average.

Carlos Carrasco (3-6) with a 5.27 ERA and a 1.40 WHIP.

Last Start: Carrasco went five innings in his last start, giving up six hits, two walks, and a home run. This would lead to two runs being scored on Carrasco as he took the no-decision and the Guardians lost to the Orioles.

2024 Home Splits: Carrasco has made five starts at home this year, going 2-3 with a 4.56ERA and a .316 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Guardians Odds

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-132)

Moneyline: +158

Cleveland Guardians: -1.5 (+110)

Moneyline: -188

Over: 9 (-114)

Under: 9 (-106)

How to Watch White Sox vs. Guardians

Time: 6:40 PM ET/ 3:40 PM PT

TV: NBCSCH/BSGL

Why The White Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The White Sox are 30th in runs scored this year while sitting 29th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging. Andrew Vaughn has led the way this year. He is hitting .244 on the year with a .298 on-base percentage. He has ten home runs and 39 RBIS while scoring 31 times on the year. Meanwhile, Paul DeJong leads the team in home runs. He is hitting .236 on the year with a .280 on-base percentage. He has 15 home runs and 34 RBIs while scoring 33 times. Rounding out the top bats on the year is Gavin Sheets. He is hitting .239 this year but with a team-leading .335 on-base percentage. He has 17 doubles, seven home runs, and 28 RBIs. Sheets has also scored 22 times in the year.

Andrew Vaughn has the hot bat for the White Sox right now. He is hitting .316 in the last week, with two doubles, a home run, and four RBIs. He has also scored five times. When Korey Lee is making contact, it has been solid. He is hitting just .095 in the last week with seven strikeouts. Still, he has a double, a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored in the last week. Rounding out the hottest bats is Paul DeJong. He is hitting .250 in the last week with a home run, four RBIs and three runs scored.

Current White Sox have 72 career at-bats against Carlos Carrasco. They have hit .306 against him with five home runs and 15 RBIs. Paul DeJong has been solid against Carrasco. He is three for ten with two home runs and two RBIs. Meanwhile, Eloy Jiminez is three for seven with a double, a home run, and three RBIs. Tommy Pham also has solid success against Carrasco. He is seven for 15 with a double, a triple, a home run, a walk, and four RBIs.

Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Guardians are sixth in the majors in runs scored while sitting 13th in the batting average, tenth in on-base percentage, and tenth in slugging. Jose Ramirez leads the way at the plate. He is hitting .280 on the year with 23 home runs and 76 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 15 bases and scored 65 times. Also having a solid year is Josh Naylor. He is hitting .242 on the year with 20 home runs and 61 RBIs. He has scored 45 times. Rounding out the best bats on the year with Andres Giminez. He is hitting .246 on the year with just five home runs, but 38 RBIs. He has stolen 14 bases and scored 40 runs on the year.

Jose Ramirez also comes into the game on fire at the plate. He is hitting .345 in the last week with three doubles, and four home runs. This has led to nine RBIs and seven runs scored. Gabriel Arias is also hot at the dish. He is hitting .350 in the last week with a home run and four RBIs. He has also scored three times. Bo Naylor is also hitting well. He is hitting .368 in the last week with three doubles and two RBIs. Naylor has also scored three times.

The Guardians have just 15 career at-bats against Chris Flexen. Jose Ramirez has the only extra-base hit going one for five with a double. Josh Naylor has the only RBI, going two for four with an RBI.

Final White Sox-Guardians Prediction & Pick

While Carlos Carrasco has not been great this year, he will get plenty of run support in this one. Chris Flexen has not been good this year, and the Guardians offense should be able to take advantage against him in this one. Take the Guardians to cover in this one.

Final White Sox-Guardians Prediction & Pick: Guardians -1.5 (+110)