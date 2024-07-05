Drew Thorpe and the Chicago White Sox head to Miami for interleague play against the Miami Marlins. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a White Sox-Marlins prediction and pick.

White Sox-Marlins Projected Starters

Drew Thorpe vs. Roddery Munoz

Drew Thorpe (2-1) with a 4.43 ERA and a 1.23 WHIP

Last Start: Thrope went six innings in his previous start, giving up two hits, a walk, and a home run. Two runs were scored as he took the win over the Rockies.

2024 Road Splits: Thorpe has made three starts on nthe road, going 1-1 with a 5.02 ERA and a .208 opponent batting average.

Roddery Munoz (1-3) with a 5.58 ERA and a 1.41 WHIP.

Last Start: Munoz went 4.2 innings last time out, giving up five hits, two walks, and a home run. He allowed two runs and did not decide as the Marlins beat the Phillies.

2024 Home Splits: Munoz has made three starts at home, going 1-1 with a 7.07 ERA and a .281 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Marlins Odds

Chicago White Sox: -1.5 (+155)

Moneyline: -102

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-188)

Moneyline: -116

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-1100

How to Watch White Sox vs. Marlins

Time: 7:10 PM ET/ 4:10 PM PT

TV: NBCSCH/BSFL

Why The White Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The White Sox are 30th in runs scored this year while sitting 29th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging. Andrew Vaughn has led the way this year. He is hitting .244 on the year with a .296 on-base percentage. He has 11 home runs and 41 RBIS while scoring 2 times on the year. Meanwhile, Paul DeJong leads the team in home runs. He is hitting .237 on the year with a .283 on-base percentage. He has 15 home runs and 34 RBIs while scoring 34 times. Rounding out the top bats on the year is Gavin Sheets. He is hitting .233 this year but with a team-leading .330 on-base percentage. He has 17 doubles, seven home runs, and 28 RBIs. Sheets has also scored 22 times in the year.

Luis Robert Jr. has led the way in the last week. He is hitting .360 in the previous week with a .407 on-base percentage. Robert has three home runs, seven RBIs, and seven runs scored. Andrew Vaughn is also playing well. He is hitting .381 in the last week with two home runs and six RBIs. He has scored six times. Lenyn Sosa rounds out the hottest bats. He is hitting .291 with a home run, four RBIS and four runs scored in six games.

Why The Marlins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Marlins are 29th in the majors in runs scored this year while sitting 23rd in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging. Bryan De La Cruz has led this team at the plate this year. He is hitting .240 with a .288 on-base percentage. He has 15 home runs and 40 RBIs this year while scoring 38 times. Meanwhile, Jazz Chisholm has been solid this year as well. Chisholm is hitting .259 on the year with a .323 on-base percentage. He has ten home runs and 39 RBIS on the year. Chisholm has also stolen 14 bases and scored 37 times. Rounding out the top bats on the year with Josh Bell. He is hitting .236 on the year with eight home runs and 35 RBIS. He has scored 30 times this year.

Bryan De La Cruz has been driving in the most runs in the last week. He is hitting .208 in the last week but has a home run, four RBIs, and three runs scored. Meanwhile, Emmanuel Rivera has been solid in the last week. He is hitting .455 in the last week with four RBIs and a run scored in limited at-bats. Jake Burger is also playing great. He is hitting .320 in the last week, with two home runs, three RBIs and two runs scored. Jesus Sanchez rounds out the hottest bats. He is hitting .333 in the last week, with a home run, and RBI and a run scored.

Final White Sox-Marlins Prediction & Pick

This is a game with two young pitchers heading to the mound who have had their fair share of struggles. Both are coming off solid starts, but both are more than capable of giving up a ton of runs. Further, neither offense has been very good this year. Both teams can struggle to score heavily. Still, the White Sox have had some solid run-production games. In the last week, they have had totals of eight runs, six runs, and 11 runs. The Marlins have broken the three-run barrier just once recently. Take the hotter team in this one with the White Sox.

Final White Sox-Marlins Prediction & Pick: White Sox ML (-102)