The San Diego Padres host the Chicago White Sox for the finale of a three-game series at Petco Park. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a White Sox-Padres prediction and pick.

White Sox-Padres Projected Starters

Sean Burke vs. Yu Darvish

Sean Burke (1-0) with a 2.25 ERA, 8 K's, 1.38 WHIP in one career start.

Last Start: 5.0 innings, five hits, two earned runs, two walks, and five K's in a 4-3 win over the Oakland Athletics. This will be his second start of the season.

Yu Darvish (6-3) with a 3.21 ERA, 65 K's, 1.11 WHIP in 70 innings on the year.

Last Start: 6.0 innings, three hits, zero runs, two walks, and three strikeouts in the 3-1 win over the Houston Astros. Darvish now enters his third start since returning from the IR.

2024 Home Splits: (3-3) with a 3.75 ERA in 48 innings at Petco Park. He's K'd up 44 hitters and walked 15.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Padres Odds

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (+115)

Moneyline: +270

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (-138)

Moneyline: -335

Over: 8 (-105)

Under: 8 (-115)

How to Watch White Sox vs. Padres

Time: 4:10 ET/1:10 PT

TV: MLB.TV

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The White Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

Despite the loss, the White Sox covered the run line in the series opener as Fernando Tatis Jr. walked it off in the bottom of the 10th inning for a 3-2 win. The Sox were down to their final out and strike until Lenyn Sosa hit a game-tying home run off Padres' closer Robert Suarez. Even though they covered in the first game, they cannot wait until the late innings to get their first run of the game. You never know what you will get with Darvish on the mound, but he has been great as of late. The Sox must attack him early.

Let's not beat around the bush. This White Sox lineup is awful. Luis Robert, Andrew Benintendi, and Andrew Vaughn make up a majority of the offense. Those three hitters need to do damage against Darvish. If they don't, it will once again be another long night for the Southside.

The White Sox are sending another rookie out there to pitch. Facing a tough Padres lineup, he needs to limit the walks and the long balls. The Padres are elite at both right now.

Why The Padres Will Cover The Spread/Win

There is no question the Padres want to win this game by at least two runs after failing to cover in the series opener. The Padres should have shut out the Sox but a late prayer helped them extend the contest. Luckily for SD, they did not let that get to their heads. They immediately responded by winning the game as Tatis hit his second walk-off in less than two weeks. The Padres followed with a 6-2 win in Game 2.

With Darvish on the mound for this one, the hopes are to win comfortably as they have the postseason to prepare for.

Tatis Jr. leads the team with 11 hits in his last eight games which leads the team. Machado also has three bombs in that same span while Jackson Merrill has five extra-base hits. The Padres offense played well against an elite Astros' rotation earlier this week. There is no reason why they cannot against a young Sox hurler.

Final White Sox-Padres Prediction & Pick

The Padres are going to cover this runline on their way to a series sweep against the last-place White Sox. Don't overthink it.

Final White Sox-Padres Prediction & Pick: Padres -1.5 (-138)