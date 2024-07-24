Chris Flexen will take the mound for the White Sox in their third game of a four-game series with the Rangers on Wednesday night. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a White Sox-Rangers prediction and pick.

White Sox-Rangers Projected Starters

Chris Flexen vs. Nathan Eovaldi

Chris Flexen (2-9) with a 5.22 ERA and 1.40 WHIP

Last Start: Chris Flexen yielded seven runs on four hits and five walks over 4.2 innings Friday, striking out four and taking a loss against Kansas City.

2024 Road Splits: Chris Flexen had a rough time on the road where he is 1-4 with a 5.83 ERA and 1.30 WHIP.

Nathan Eovaldi (6-4) with a 3.36 ERA and 1.07 WHIP

Last Start: Nathan Eovaldi yielded six runs on eight hits over five innings Friday, striking out two and taking a loss against the Orioles.

2024 Home Splits: Nathan Eovaldi has been dominant at home where he is 5-1 with a 2.69 ERA and 0.85 WHIP.

Here are the MLB Odds.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Rangers Odds

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (+102)

Moneyline: +210

Texas Rangers: -1.5 (-122)

Moneyline: -255

Over: 8 (-115)

Under: 8 (-105)

How to Watch White Sox vs. Rangers

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 AM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, NBC Sports Chicago, MLB Extra Innings

Why The White Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

While the odds may seem stacked against the Chicago White Sox as they face the Texas Rangers on Wednesday night, Chris Flexen and the White Sox could still pull off an upset against Nathan Eovaldi and the Rangers.

Chris Flexen, despite his challenging 2-9 record and 5.22 ERA, has shown flashes of potential this season. His ability to induce ground balls and limit hard contact could prove crucial against the Rangers' lineup. Flexen's experience and determination to turn his season around could be the catalyst for a strong performance on Wednesday night.

The White Sox, although struggling with a 27-74 record, have shown moments of offensive prowess. Players like Luis Robert, batting .232 with 11 home runs, and Paul DeJong, with 17 home runs and 38 RBIs, have the potential to break out against Eovaldi. The element of surprise could work in their favor, as the Rangers might underestimate their opponents.

Nathan Eovaldi, while having a solid season with a 6-4 record and 3.36 ERA, is not invincible. The White Sox hitters could capitalize on any mistakes he makes, especially if they can work deep counts and drive up his pitch count early in the game.

In baseball, any team can win on any given night, and Wednesday could be the White Sox's time to shine. With Flexen potentially finding his groove and the White Sox batters ready to prove themselves, an upset victory over the Rangers is within reach. Sometimes, the underdog story is the most compelling one in baseball, and the White Sox are poised to write their own chapter.

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

As the Texas Rangers prepare to face the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night, all signs point to a dominant performance by Nathan Eovaldi and the Rangers against Chris Flexen and the struggling White Sox.

Eovaldi has been a standout pitcher for the Rangers this season, boasting a solid 6-4 record with an impressive 3.36 ERA. His ability to limit walks (only 26 in 99 innings) while racking up strikeouts (94 Ks) demonstrates his excellent command and effectiveness on the mound. Eovaldi's WHIP of 1.07 further underscores his ability to keep runners off the bases, which will be crucial against a White Sox lineup that has struggled to produce consistently this season.

On the other side, Chris Flexen has had a challenging year with the White Sox. His 2-9 record and 5.22 ERA indicate he's been struggling to find his form. Flexen has allowed 101 hits in 101.2 innings pitched, suggesting that the Rangers' offense should have plenty of opportunities to capitalize.

The Rangers' lineup, featuring power hitters like Corey Seager (18 HR, 48 RBI) and Marcus Semien (14 HR, 52 RBI), is well-positioned to take advantage of Flexen's vulnerabilities. Additionally, Josh Smith's .280 average and .381 OBP provide a solid on-base threat that could set the table for the Rangers' big bats.

Given Eovaldi's strong performance this season, the Rangers' potent offense, and the White Sox's struggles both at the plate and on the mound, expect the Rangers to come out on top in Wednesday night's matchup.

Final White Sox-Rangers Prediction & Pick

NathanEovaldi's impressive 3.36 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 99 innings showcase his dominance on the mound this season. His ability to limit walks (only 26) while maintaining a low WHIP of 1.07 gives him a significant edge over Flexen, who has struggled with a 5.22 ERA.

The Rangers' potent offense, led by Corey Seager (18 HR, 48 RBI) and Marcus Semien (13 HR, 51 RBI), should capitalize on Flexen's vulnerabilities. Additionally, the White Sox's dismal 10-40 road record suggests they'll face an uphill battle at Globe Life Field. Expect Eovaldi to control the game and lead the Rangers to a convincing win.

Final White Sox-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Texas Rangers -1.5 (-122), Over 8 (-115)