It is a battle of the Sox, as the Chicago White Sox face the Boston Red Sox. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a White Sox-Red Sox prediction and pick.

White Sox-Red Sox Projected Starters

Garrett Crochet vs. Cooper Criswell

Garrett Crochet (6-10) with a 3.61 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP

Last Start: Crochet went just 3.1 innings, giving up three hits and a home run. He would surrender just the one run, but would still take the loss to the Mets.

2024 Road Splits: Crochet is 2-3 on the road with a 3.95 ERA and a .209 opponent batting average.

Cooper Criswell (5-4) with a 4.14 ERA and a 1.32 WHIP

Last Start: Criswell went four innings, not giving up a hit or walk. He would strike out five, but take the no-decision as the Red Sox lost to the Tigers.

2024 Home Splits: Criswell has appeared in 11 games at home with eight starts. He is 2-2 with a 3.83 ERA and a .253 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Red Sox Odds

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-128)

Moneyline: +168

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (+106)

Moneyline: -200

Over: 8.5 (-115)

Under: 8.5 (-105)

How to Watch White Sox vs. Red Sox

Time: 7:15 PM ET/ 4:15 PM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The White Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The White Sox are 30th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 29th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging. Andrew Vaughn has led the way. He is hitting .237 with a .292 on-base percentage. He has 16 home runs, 60 RBIs and 50 runs scored. Andrew Benintendi has also been solid. He is hitting .217 on the year with a .280 on-base percentage. He has 15 home runs, 49 RBIs, and 42 runs scored. Rounding out the top bats on the year is Gavin Sheets. He is hitting .244 this year with a .314 on-base percentage. He has just eight home runs but has 41 RBIs and 31 runs scored.

Lenyn Sosa has been solid in the last week. He is hitting .333 in the last week with two RBIs and a run scored. Meanwhile, Andrew Benintendi is hitting .263 in the last week with two RBIs and two runs scored. Nicky Lopez is also playing well. He is hitting .417 in the last week with a home run, an RBI, and four runs scored. In the last week, the White Sox are hitting .228 with three home runs and 15 runs scored in the last six games.

Current White Sox have 23 career at-bats against Cooper Criswell. They have hit .217 against him, Luis Robert Jr. has the only RBI. He is one for four with a home run and an RBI. Meanwhile, Andrew Vaughn is 2-4 with a double, while Nicky Lopez is one for three.

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Red Sox are 11th in runs scored, fifth in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging. Rafael Devers has led the way. He is hitting .277 this year with a .354 on-base percentage. He has 28 home runs and 81 RBIs this year. Further, Devers has scored 81 times on the year. Jarren Duran is also having a solid year. He is hitting .294 on the year with a .353 on-base percentage. Duran has 21 home runs and 72 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 32 bases and scored 98 times. Ceddanne Rafaela rounds out the top bats of the year. He is hitting .253 on the year with a .282 on-base percentage. Rafaela has 14 home runs and 63 RBIs while scoring 66 times. Further, he has stolen 17 bases this year.

Jarren Duran has been the top bat in the last week. He is hitting .333 in the last week with a .360 on-base percentage. He has a home run, four RBIs, and four runs scored in the last week. Connor Wong has also been solid in the last week. He is hitting .294 with a home run, two RBIs and a run scored. Ceddanne Rafaela is not hitting well but has had some production. He is hitting just .143 in the last week but has a triple, a home run, two RBIs, and two runs scored. The Red Sox have hit just .203 in the last week with four home runs and 15 runs scored in the last six games.

Current Red Sox have 20 career at-bats against Garrett Crochet. They have hit .300 against him. Rob Refsnyder is two for four, as is Rafael Devers. Masataka Yoshida and Connor Wong have the other hits. Yoshida is 1-1 with an RBI, while Wong is 1-3.

Final White Sox-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Garrett Crochet has not been going deep into games. In his last six starts, he has pitched just 17.2 innings. Further, he has given up 12 runs, and the White Sox have lost four of the six games. Cooper Criswell has returned to the starting rotation and made three recent starts. In those games, he has pitched 12 innings, giving up just three runs, and the Red Sox have gone 2-1. The Red Sox have a much better offense in this one and will be able to score plenty in this one. Take the Red Sox in this game.

Final White Sox-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Red Sox -1.5 (+106)