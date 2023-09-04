Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson reached a career milestone on Sunday, reaching 1,000 career hits with a leadoff double off of Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers in a 3-2 loss. Despite having many accomplishments so far in his career, Tim Anderson was humble after reaching the 1,000 career hit milestone.

“If it's brought to your attention, then obviously it's something good,” Anderson said, via Scott Merkin of MLB.com. “It means you have to think about how many people want to have one hit in the big leagues. To be able to get to 1,000, I'm excited and happy. that's huge. I've been here for a minute for me to get to 1,000. Just keep working and continue to keep pushing. Definitely a proud moment, for sure.”

This season has been a struggle for Anderson, who is hitting .242 with a .286 on-base percentage with just one home run in 103 games, according to Fangraphs.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

It has been a struggle for the White Sox as a whole in 2023. The loss to the Tigers dropped them to 53-84 on the season.

Just two seasons ago, the White Sox were viewed as one of the best young and talented teams in baseball, but it fell apart over the last two seasons.

Now, the White Sox have changed leadership in their front office and are trying to build a winner quickly after two disappointing seasons.

The White Sox have a club option for Anderson in 2024, and if they pick it up, they will hope that Anderson can regain form from prior seasons when he was one of the better shortstops in baseball.