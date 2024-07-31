The Madden 25 Rating reveal week is still underway, and EA Sports announced the ratings for the best offensive linemen in the game. Overall, you can rely on these 10 guys to keep your QB safe and defenders at bay. Although EA Sports updates rosters and player ratings throughout the season, these 10 players will be the best at their positions at launch. For reference, this list includes the top 10 players for the following positions: Center, Tackle, and Guard.

Who are the top 10 Best Rated Offensive Linemen in Madden 25?

Trent Williams (SF) – 99 OVR Zack Martin (DAL) – 97 OVR Penei Sewell (DET) – 96 OVR Lane Johnson (PHI) – 95 OVR Tyron Smith (NYJ) – 95 OVR Chris Lindstrom (ATL) – 94 OVR Laremy Tunsil (HOU) – 94 OVR Tristan Wirfs (TB) – 94 OVR Frank Ragnow (DET) – 93 OVR Creed Humphrey (KC) – 92 OVR

Trent Williams is the highest rated offensive lineman in Madden 25 with a 99 OVR. This makes him the highest rated Tackle in the game. Furthermore, he joins teammate Christian McCaffrey in the 99 Club, reserved for the best players in the game.

Zack Martin is Madden 25's highest rated guard, with a 97 OVR. The veteran guard and 7-time First Team All-Pro is extremely efficient and a clean football player. He commits practically no penalties, allows very guys to beat him, and ultimately does his job better than almost everyone else in the league. He more than deserves his high-ratng.

Lastly, Frank Ragnow is Madden 25's highest rated Center. David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs took the league by storm last year, and much of the credit goes to a great offensive line. Jared Goff should feel safe in the pocket with players like Ragnow around him.

The Lions also boast two of the best top-10 offensive linemen in the game, as Penei Sewell ranks in the top 3 overall ratings. With a strong running-attack, the Lions should continue to dominate the ground game next year.

Overall, that includes the top 10 best ratings for offensive linemen in Madden 25. Again, expect these ratings to fluctuate throughout the season as the year goes on. EA Sports updates player ratings every week based on their performance. If someone performs exceptionally well, they receive a bump to their ratings. However, poor performances could lead to their ratings to decrease.

In other news, EA Sports released a new Deep Dive for Franchise and Presentation, showing off some new gameplay improvements. Furthermore, we also received some new updated information on Team Builder. Lastly, Ratings week is still underway. Check out some of the players who made history this week as they join the Madden 99 Club. We look forward to seeing the next wave of ratings as the week goes on.

For more gaming and NFL news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.