Who gave up Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run?

Aaron Judge stands alone on top of the American League’s all-time single-season home run list. After a prolonged wait, the New York Yankees superstar finally made contact to send his 62nd home run of the season deep into the stands in Tuesday’s game against the Texas Rangers. We know which record he just broke and we know who owned that record for decades, but at some point in the future, someone might randomly ask you who was the pitcher who gave up Aaron Judge’s home run No. 62 in the 2022 MLB season. And that’s why you are here.

It was Rangers righty Jesus Tinoco who surrendered Aaron Judge’s historic home run and at the same time, became an answer in a future Jeopardy game.

Aaron Judge has finally hit the 62nd home run of his historic 2022 season. The Yankees outfielder is the new single-season AL home run record holder after a first-inning blast to left field of Texas right-hander Jesus Tinoco. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 5, 2022

Before that Aaron Judge blast, there was really nothing notable about Tinoco who had actually made just one start in 2022 prior to his mound duty against the Yankees. The Rangers were already out of MLB playoff contention even before the series with the Bronx Bombers started, so they were okay with sending a non-regular starter to start the game.

Jesus Tinoco had actually pitched against the Yankees a day before he gave up Aaron Judge’s home run, pitching one inning of relief in a 3-1 loss on Monday. He did not allow a run nor a hit in that game, though, he issued a free pass. Tinoco had never pitched against Judge before, and that inexperience clearly showed when the slugger immediately took him deep in the first inning. In fact, he had only pitched for just 19.2 innings in 2022 before stepping on the mound Tuesday, fully aware of the focus that it brings to him especially once he gets his turn to take on Aaron Judge.

Despite the home run he gave up to Judge, Tinoco should still be viewed as an excellent pitcher, at least based on the entirety of his body of work with the Rangers this season. In the nearly 20 innings he pitched prior to the showdown with the Yankees, Tinoco had a 1.83 ERA and 1.60 BABIP. The Rangers purchased Tinoco’s contract in September 2022 and have team control over him until at least the end of the 2024 MLB season.