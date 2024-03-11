While the NBA is male-dominated, there are some uber-impactful women around the league. The Los Angeles Lakers are at the forefront of having influential women leading the charge, and that made International Women's Day on March 8 a big deal for the team.
On that day, the Lakers beat the Milwaukee Bucks, and they did it without LeBron James, their star player. James was nursing an ankle injury, so he decided to spend some time with the women in charge of the Lakers' doings.
His interaction with Jeanie Buss and Linda Rambis went viral. Everyone knows about Buss, the owner of the team, but the viral moment left fans wondering about Rambis' role with the Lakers. In this article, we will take a closer look at who Linda Rambis is and what she does for Los Angeles.
FULL Conversation Between LeBron James, Jeanie Buss & Linda Rambis👀:
LeBron: “Happy International Women’s Day”
Buss & Rambis: “Thank you”
Then, Bron said: "Y’all are two of the most powerful women in sports… Y’all deserve it.” pic.twitter.com/0uiM2NwieW
— LegendZ (@legendz_nba) March 9, 2024
Who is Linda Rambis?
As LeBron James emphasized in his conversation with Linda Rambis and Jeanie Buss, Rambis is one of the most powerful women in sports. Not only is she Buss' long time friend, but she holds one of the most important roles in the Lakers organization.
Rambis is the Lakers Executive Director of Special Projects. That is a title she has held since 2018, but she has been a part of the Lakers' organization since 1999. Her promotion to her current role comes after she was a Special Projects Associate back in 2015.
Rambis has had duties that have included assisting the late Jerry Buss, Jeanie's father, and the team's previous owner, as well as serving as a liaison for NBA owners and former NBA Commissioner David Stern. Rambis has been in the sports world for a long time. Her career in sports started back in 1980 when she was the general manager for a tennis organization called the Los Angeles Strings.
Additionally, as you can perhaps guess from her last name, Linda Rambis is married to Kurt Rambis. Kurt is one of the most important figures in Lakers history. He played for the team in the '80s and won four championships alongside players including Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and James Worthy.
Kurt's four championships put him in elite territory. He did the dirty work on an otherwise flashy and offensive-minded team. Kurt is perhaps best known for the iconic glasses he would wear on the court. After his playing days, Kurt has stayed connected with the team. He was a Lakers assistant coach from 1994-99, again in 2001-04, and once more from 2013-14. During that mix, he was also the head coach in 1999.
Now, he and his wife Linda both have the ear of Jeanie Buss. They play a big role in Los Angeles' off-the-court biddings, and along with Rob Pelinka, the four have been described as the “four-pronged brain trust” that operate the team.
During International Women's Day, James was thanking Rambis and Buss for all they do for the team. Their impact on the Lakers has not gone unnoticed, and the two serve as role models for other women in sports.