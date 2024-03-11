Although LeBron James didn't suit up in the Laker's 123-122 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, he was a hot topic of conversation on social media due to a video of him speaking with Lakers controlling owner and president Jeanie Buss and executive director of special projects Linda Rambis. The video featured James saying something to both women, which provoked a positive reaction and caused Buss to lie on his shoulder.
FULL Conversation Between LeBron James, Jeanie Buss & Linda Rambis👀:
LeBron: “Happy International Women’s Day”
Buss & Rambis: “Thank you”
Then, Bron said: “Y’all are two of the most powerful women in sports… Y’all deserve it.” pic.twitter.com/0uiM2NwieW
— LegendZ (@legendz_nba) March 9, 2024
Speculation about James' comments and hypothetical musings on how Savannah James reacted to the video spread widely on social media over the weekend. However, after looking at the video slowed down, it appears as if we can make out what James is telling Buss and Rambis.
“First of all, happy…happy International Women's Day….to both of you,” James appears to say at the start of the video, much to the appreciation of Rambis and Buss
He then appeared to say, “Y’all are two of the most powerful women in sports… Y’all deserve it.”
It's not certain if this accurately transcribes the quick interaction among the trio, and neither side has made any public comments about it since Friday. Nonetheless, it did seem like a positive exchange, and indeed, International Women's Day was on March 8th.
LeBron James returned to the lineup on Sunday evening in a 120-109 victory over the dangerous but injury-stricken Minnesota Timberwolves. The Lakers star had another banner performance, finishing the game with 29 points, 9 assists, and 8 rebounds.
The Lakers face off against the Sacramento Kings on March 13th at 10 PM EST, airing nationally on ESPN.