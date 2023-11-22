There's a ton of NFL on Thanksgiving. Did you know about the music as well? Here's who's performing at the NFL Thanksgiving halftime shows.

While it's no Super Bowl, the NFL Thanksgiving Day games are certainly more of a spectacle than the average NFL regular season game. And there are halftime shows to boot. And while those certainly don't match the grandeur or spectacle of their Super Bowl counterpart, there are some big names headlining the shows for the NFL's Thanksgiving Day games this year.

Who's performing at the Packers vs. Lions halftime show?

Jack Harlow headlines the first game of the day between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions, making his way to Detroit. The rapper, who's made a habit of running with stars in the sports world, will take center stage.

While the Thanksgiving halftime shows may not be what we first think about when we think of big concerts, they are actually huge stages for artists. According to the NFL's numbers, these halftime shows will be the most-watched music event of the year outside of the Super Bowl Halftime show.

So, while someone like Jack Harlow, whose star is very much on the rise, may seem to be “above” this stage, this is actually an incredible opportunity for an artist like him to capitalize on his growing brand. And given how much better the Lions have been than the Packers so far this year, he's got a good chance of a happy crowd waiting for him come halftime.

Who's performing at the Commanders vs. Cowboys halftime show?

Not to be outdone, Dallas lined up music icon Dolly Parton for their Thanksgiving halftime show for the Dallas Cowboys game against the Washington Commanders. Parton hasn't been touring since 2016 and doesn't plan to ever again. So, for fans of her music, this is a rare opportunity to see her performing live, in her element.

Parton will headline the largest audience of the day, with 80,000 people filling the stands at Jerry World. Parton will likely be the biggest draw there, too. The Cowboys, who are on a two-game win streak, are big favorites heading into this matchup, but the Commanders can't just be completely counted out even though they have won just once over their last five outings.

If you had to bet whether the halftime performance would draw better than the games in the first two windows of Thanksgiving football, you'd probably have a safer bet picking the music. So for all the Dolly Parton fans out there, make sure you don't miss this.

Who's performing at the 49ers vs. Seahawks halftime show?

Not to be outdone, Seattle is bringing the party to the nightcap. DJ and producer Steve Aoki will take center stage for the halftime performance in primetime. The DJ is well known for producing for artists like Linkin Park, Fall Out Boy, Backstreet Boys, and more, as well as remixing artists like Kid Cudi.

Aoki will bring the energy to a crowd already well known for their loud volume in Seattle. And the Seahawks will need all the help they can get. The 49ers may have hit a snag for a couple of weeks, but they're looking like world-beaters once again. The Seahawks are no slouches, either. At 6-4, they're just a game back for the division lead. A win here, and they'll tie their southern rivals. Aoki's show will certainly be big news, but will likely take a back seat to the stakes in Seattle.