When AT&T Stadium opened in 2009, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones thought his edifice would stand alone as the biggest, boldest and brightest facility in the NFL for many years.

However, several new stadiums — U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota, Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, and SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles — may have bypassed Jerry World in status, and Jones would like to give his palace a $295 million facelift.

The Cowboys would like to have the renovations completed prior to the 2026 World Cup. Many of the improvements would involve upgrading technology available to those in attendance in addition to refreshing many of the premium spaces within the stadium.

Jerry Jones would like to use some of the Cowboys’ box-office revenue to pay for the upgrades. However, that is usually money that is shared with league members, so Jones would have to get approval for this plan from his fellow league owners. Another factor that may also be in consideration is that Jones may ask the NFL to waive the NFL’s $600 million team debt limit.

Owners are expected to vote on these proposals at a regularly scheduled meeting when they confer in Irving, Texas next week.

AT&T Stadium has hosted one Super Bowl, and the potential upgrades would likely put the stadium in line to host additional championship games, as well as other major events including the NCAA Final Four and WrestleMania.

On the field, the Cowboys are in second place in the NFC East with a 9-3 record. They are considered one of the favorites to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl along with Philadelphia (11-1) and Minnesota (10-2).