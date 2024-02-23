Whoopi Goldberg is weighing in on what she thinks of Malia Obama's new stage name. The television personality and actress during The View's Hot Topic conversation.
“She knows she's an Obama, why do you care?” Whoopi said on The View. “Why do you care what she calls herself? If she wanted to call herself Jeanette MacDonald, she has the right to.”
Goldberg who was born Caryn Elaine Johnson said that she should have the grace and make the decision herself as a young adult.
“If I can be Whoopi Goldberg, she can be whoever the hell she wants to be,” she said. “Why are people triggered about this kind of stuff? Why are people wasting their time?”
“Leave this child alone, leave her alone,” she said continuing to defend Malia. “You wanna be worried about something, worry about who's running for president. This girl's a filmmaker, she's doing her thing. I don't understand why people feel the need to crush other people's dreams. When people do that to you, it crushes you. Can you stop?”
“My point is if you're gonna worry about something, worry about stuff like that,” she said. “Don't worry about this girl who's doing her thing.”
Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, and Alyssa Farah Griffin also agreed with Goldberg that Malia should make her own decision.
Joy Behar used the time to praise the Obamas but found difficulty in understanding why Malia would want to change her name due to the positive reputation that her parents have.
“It's not like her last name is Nixon,” the Behar said referring to former United States President Richard Nixon. “Her last name has great vibes around it.”
Whoopi Goldberg Speaks Her Mind About Taylor Swift
Goldberg is not one to shy away about giving her opinion on popular topics and she did the same with how Taylor Swift was running the news cycle during NFL season due to her relationship with Travis Kelce.
Alyssa Farah Griffin, who is a huge Swifie, brought up the Grammy-winner thinking that Swift is the real author of Argylle while talking to Bryce Dallas Howard who plays Elly Collyway in the film adaptation of the novel.
Once Swift's name was brought up, Goldberg said, “Oh my God!” as she laughed and put her head down on the table jokingly.
“Alright. OK, enough with Taylor Swift,” she said as Griffen spoke about her theory. “I mean, we love the girl, but, alright.”