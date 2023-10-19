There may be no greater debate this season than if Brock Purdy is actually good, or just a product of the San Francisco 49ers' talented offense under coach Kyle Shanahan. Purdy doubters added to their argument after Purdy had the worst game of his career versus the Cleveland Browns. He went 12-27 for 125 yards and one touchdown with an interception and lost the first regular season game of his career

Yet even the best quarterbacks have bad games — especially under poor weather conditions, with key players injured and under heavy pressure against a top defense. Still, this won't keep doubters off Purdy's back. They will continue to claim that he's only been successful due to having Shanahan as his coach and weapons like Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk at his side.

However, Brock Purdy doesn't care. During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Purdy responded to claims that he's just a system quarterback.

“I would just say I don't care,” Purdy said. “I just want to win, I want to help this team win. People can say what they want … we'll see at the end of all this if that's true or not.”

Purdy's response is perfect. There's no reason for him to entertain the critics when he's led the 49ers to a 5-1 record and played just one bad game in his career. As he points out, who even cares whether or not he's a system quarterback if the 49ers keep winning. If Purdy wins a Super Bowl with the 49ers, none of the system quarterback talk will matter.