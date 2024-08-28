While speaking to his Happy Gilmore 2 co-star Travis Kelce, comedian Adam Sandler disclosed that he gets “nervous” around Taylor Swift.

During an appearance on the New Heights podcast, Sandler had high praise for Swift. Unlike most artists these days, Sandler and his kids listened to Swift's albums all the way through.

“Dude, she means so much to our house,” Sandler said. “I think I was shooting Grown Ups, or That's My Boy or something in Massachusetts, and we were listening to Taylor Swift and listening to every song. It was one of the first times that you listened to every song on the record.

“When I was a kid, I think the Beatles you did that with, maybe Elton John, you knew every tune [from] start to finish. It's not like three hits, and you go, ‘All right, let me skip.' F**king Taylor in our house, they know every tune, they knew every word. I loved listening to her in the car — I love what she had to say,” he continued.

Adam Sandler then recalled his kids meeting Swift at the premiere of her latest concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. Swift was a big fan of Sandler's You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, in which Sandler's daughters Jackie, Sadie, and Sunny Sandler starred.

“Somebody asked me who I get nervous around, [and] I said, ‘I do get nervous around Taylor Swift because I don't want to f**king blow it for my kids and say something stupid,'” Sandler said.

Kelce then said that Swift was “so grateful” that Sandler brought her kids to the premiere. Sandler also revealed his fandom of Kelce and Swift's relationship. His family is rooting them on from the sidelines.

Who is Adam Sandler?

Adam Sandler is a comedic actor known for his roles in Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, The Water Boy, The Wedding Singer, and 50 First Dates. He first gained fame for his role in Saturday Night Live (SNL) from 1990-95.

Throughout the last decade, Sandler has become a fixture at Netflix. He has starred in The Ridiculous Six, Sandy Wexler, Murder Mystery, Hubie Halloween, and Leo for the streaming service.

In 2019, Sandler had a career resurgence. He starred in the Safdie brothers' Uncut Gems as a chronic gambler named Howard Ratner. Uncut Gems was a financial success for A24, grossing $50 million on a $19 million budget.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship

Since September 2023, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship has been under a microscope. They are two of the biggest stars in the world and are dating.

It all started in July 2023 when Kelce revealed he tried to give Swift his number at an Eras Tour show. A couple of months later, she showed up to the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the Chicago Bears.

Since then, they have been in a steady relationship. Kelce spent a lot of his offseason after winning Super Bowl LVIII attending Swift's Eras Tour shows. He joined her on stage during “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” during her June 23, 2024, show in London, England.