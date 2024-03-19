Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, the new concert film chronicling the titular show, hit Disney+ last week. In turn, it has shattered a viewership record thanks to its 4.6 million views.
It's being reported that the debut of Swift's concert film is the biggest for a music film on Disney+. Additionally, the three-and-a-half-hour-long concert film logged 16.2 million hours watched by subscribers.
To clarify, this is based on the first three days of streaming. For reference, Disney+ previously reported streaming numbers for The Little Mermaid and Elemental based on five days.
While Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour hit theaters last year, the Disney+ version, dubbed (Taylor's Version), is an expanded edition. It features some cut songs like “Cardigan” and a few more acoustic songs like “Maroon”; “Death by a Thousand Cuts”; “You Are in Love”; and “I Can See You.”
It was a smash hit for Swift and Co. Instead of going the traditional route for distribution, Swift went directly to AMC Theatres. They distributed the film and the bet paid off. During its theatrical run, the film grossed over $261 million worldwide.
Taylor Swift and Disney+'s music ventures
This wasn't Disney+'s first foray into music projects. They have previously released documentaries like The Beatles: Get Back, Bono and The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, and concert films like Elton John: Farewell from Dodger Stadium. Some of their other music projects include Black Is King: A Film by Beyoncé and a Folklore film from Swift.
Taylor Swift's “Eras” tour is her most ambitious tour to date. The tour commenced in March 2023 and took Swift across North America. Her final six nights of the first North America leg went down at SoFi Stadium and were recorded for the concert film. She would then play dates in Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil before taking a break.
2024 is a full itinerary for Swift. She kicked off another leg of the “Eras” tour in February with shows in Japan and Australia. Swift will go all across Europe soon before eventually making her way back to North America and Canada in the fall. As of the time of this writing, 152 shows will have been played once it's all said and done on December 8, 2024.
During the shows, Swift takes her fans on an extensive journey through her back catalog. The three-and-a-half-hour-long shows consist of over 40 songs from her various studio albums. Lover; Fearless; Evermore; Reputation; Speak Now; Red; Folklore; 1989; and Midnights are all represented during the show.
Taylor Swift is also gearing up for the release of her eleventh traditional studio album (not including the re-recorded ones), The Tortured Poets Department. The album will be released on April 19, 2024. It's unclear if/how Swift plans on integrating it into her already-lengthy “Eras” tour setlist.
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is on Disney+ now.