Jennifer Lopez admitted to feeling drained after pouring her heart and soul into This Is Me... Now and the album may be her last.

For those thinking This Is Me… Now — Jennifer Lopez's much-anticipated ninth studio album and a sequel of sorts to her third studio album This Is Me… Then — might be followed up in a few years by This Is Me… in the Future, think again. Lopez dropped a bombshell in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that her latest album may be her last.

“We did a bunch of different album covers,” Lopez revealed regarding This Is Me… Now, which drops on February 16. “We try to do stuff that’s very special for the fans and do collector's items and things like that that they can have forever and ever.”

Then she let slip this little truth bomb: “The truth is I don't even know if I'll ever make another album after this. It’s such the kind of quintessential kind of Jennifer Lopez J.Lo project and I really feel very fulfilled, so they really will be collector’s items at a certain point.”

She then realized the weight of her words and added, “Don't tell Benny [Medina] that that’s what I'm thinking — this might be my last album ever,” referring to her longtime manager.

Lopez elaborated further, explaining “I feel like it’s the end of a kind of an era for me and the beginning of a new one, so I would never say never, but right now I feel like I really put my heart and soul into this and I'm very excited and it definitely took a lot out of me.”

In addition to the This Is Me… Now album release, Jennifer Lopez is also starring in an accompanying musical film for Prime Video entitled This Is Me… Now: A Love Story. No wonder Lopez is feeling creatively spent at the moment, but her fans are certainly excited for the new projects and hope this musical endeavor won't be her last.