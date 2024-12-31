Yes, the Denver Broncos missed an opportunity to make things firm for the playoffs. But they have a crucial game remaining. And the Broncos must not panic after the crushing loss to the Bengals in Week 17.

The Broncos had no answer for Joe Burrow. That’s been the case across the league this season. The terrific quarterback hit a pair of clutch completions at the end of overtime, sending the Broncos to a 30-24 setback. That means Denver likely needs to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 18 to earn a playoff berth.

However, there’s good news. The Chiefs have already locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC. So they will be resting their starters. That includes quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton trying to steady the ship

Payton didn’t ignore the tough way to lose against the Bengals, according to espn.com.

“Tough one to lose,” Payton said. “We had our opportunities. The will to compete and answer, it was pretty impressive. In the end, we didn’t make enough plays, and they did.”

Payton said he gathered the team together after the loss and spoke plainly to them, according to denverbroncos.com.

“I said, ‘This is part of it,’ Payton said. “We don't get to choose. You guys have seen the big sign when you enter that locker room area. You have to keep fighting.”

Sean Payton said Broncos need normal approach

Playing against the Chiefs and Mahomes is one thing. With him out of the lineup, it presents them temptation for the Broncos to relax. But Payton developed a different approach.

“I think you have to approach it like you're seeing starters at these positions,” Payton said. “I think you're looking at the scheme relative to the game plan, and then planning on seeing the player that you're watching on film. If someone else is in that spot, then so be it. I like the grit on this team, and I like the leadership on this team. I think these guys will respond appropriately.”

One of the reasons the Broncos can carry confidence into the game against the Chiefs is the way the first meeting finished. Will Lutz tried a 35-yard field goal — an NFL chip shot — as time expired. But Leo Chenal broke through and blocked the kick, preserving the Chiefs win on their home field.

Payton said after the game the loss hurt, according to espn.com.

“I felt like we outplayed them but we didn't finish,” Broncos coach Sean Payton said. “That one will take a while. It'll sting.

“I told our team I was proud of the way they fought. I thought we outplayed them,” Payton said. “But nonetheless, you have to beat a champion and we weren't able to do it, so obviously gut-wrenching.”

Now the Broncos get another chance. This time it will be at home with the entire season on the line.

Receiver Marvin Mims Jr. said he believes the Broncos are poised and ready to make the playoffs.

“I really like our team,” Mims said. “We just come out and battle.”

Andy Reid playing it coy

The Chiefs head coach hasn’t revealed his starting lineup for the game against the Broncos. But everybody in the world knows he’s not going to risk injury for someone like Mahomes when the team is chasing NFL history.

Still, Reid trotted out the tired subterfuge, according to espn.com.

“I know that you've got to keep yourself (relevant) with practices and make sure that you stay sharp,” Reid said. “And you don't want to get too far away from it in the playoffs because everything gets a little bit faster in the playoffs every level that you go up.

“Our main focus is on playing well and making sure we're sharp and that we'll dig in here on these different scenarios that go on … You've got a group of teams you're going to have to look at and study. But for right now, Denver's got our attention and so (the Broncos are) kind of where we're at right in this minute.”

With Mahomes on the bench, the Chiefs will turn to Carson Wentz. Advantage: Broncos. No matter what ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky says, Wentz is a mediocre quarterback regarding wins and losses. He’s 15-21 over his last 36 starts, dating back to 2020 with the Eagles.

Wentz has played sparingly in 2024

In two games with the Chiefs, Wentz is 2 of 2 for 20 yards passing. Graduating from the School of Orlovsky, Reid expressed love for Wentz.

“I'm one of his biggest fans,” Reid said. “I liked him coming out (for the draft). I liked what he did before he was banged up there in Philly. And I liked what I saw last year from him for sure with his start with the Rams. (Also), I like what I've seen here.

“Selfishly, I'd like to keep him, but I don't think that's going to be possible. He should be starting in the league somewhere. That's what he should be doing. By his ability and the way he goes about his business. He's so structured and disciplined that his study habits are working. All those things are just top-notch.”

As for Payton, he’s been around the block enough to know what to expect from Wentz.

“Obviously, NFL rosters are — it's not like you have a college roster,” Payton said. “I’ve been in this position before on the other side of it. I think you're looking at the scheme relative to the game plan and then planning on seeing the player that you're watching on film. If someone else is in that spot, then so be it.”