The 2024 MLB trade deadline is just around the corner, and the Los Angeles Dodgers are once again at the forefront of trade rumors. As they prepare for a deep postseason run, the Dodgers are exploring potential impact additions to bolster their already impressive roster. Despite entering the season with their usual high expectations following an offseason spending spree exceeding $1 billion, the team has faced its share of challenges during the 2024 season.

With a 61-41 record and leaders of the National League West by 8.5 games, they're still positioned as strong contenders to not just make the postseason but the World Series. But if the Dodgers want to increase their chances of that, making suitable upgrades, particularly in the starting rotation and outfield will be needed.

The Dodgers' lineup boasts some of the biggest names in baseball, including Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith, and Mookie Betts, when he is healthy. Teoscar Hernández has also been a surprising key contributor this season, but the team's offensive consistency has been sporadic beyond these stars.

Role players and bench depth have been areas of concern, with only Andy Pages providing league-average production (batting .249). Gavin Lux’s recent surge, culminating in his National League Player of the Week accolade recently, offers hope, but the Dodgers know better than to rely solely on a hot streak, especially from Lux.

Given these needs, the Dodgers are eyeing potential trade targets, and one name that has surfaced is Luis Robert Jr. of the Chicago White Sox. At first glance, Robert seems like an attractive option. A talented outfielder with club options for the next two years at $20 million per season, Robert brings power and defensive prowess. However, a deeper dive into his performance and injury history raises significant red flags.

The Case against trading for Luis Robert Jr.

Inconsistent Production and High Strikeout Rate

Robert's current season statistics reveal a mixed bag. He is slashing .227/.300/.464 with 11 home runs and 23 RBIs. Since his return on June 4, his numbers have slightly improved, batting .235 with a .317 on-base percentage. While his nine homers in the past six weeks demonstrate his power potential, his alarming 32.9% strikeout rate is a glaring issue. In a lineup already featuring several power hitters, adding another high-strikeout player could exacerbate the team's inconsistency at the plate.

Injury Concerns

One of the most significant concerns with Robert is his injury history. In his four seasons in the majors, he has played in more than 100 games just once, according to Baseball Reference. Last year, he appeared in 145 games, hitting .264 with a career-high 36 home runs and 144 hits. However, this success was overshadowed by his 172 strikeouts. His inability to stay healthy consistently has hindered his development and reliability as an everyday player.

The Dodgers, aiming for sustained success in October, cannot afford to gamble on a player with such a checkered injury past. Injuries, after all, are part of the reason why they are set to be so active at the trade deadline.

Financial Considerations

While Robert's contract may seem reasonable at $20 million per season for the next two years, the Dodgers must consider the long-term financial implications. They have already committed substantial sums to their core players, and taking on Robert’s salary could limit their flexibility in addressing other needs.

Granted, if his salary bumps the Dodgers payroll too high, they could always trade him during the offseason. But who exactly would they have to trade to the White Sox to get him on just a three month rental? His price — salary and prospect trade — has to strongly be considered here.

Better Alternatives Available

The trade market offers other outfielders who could possibly provide more consistent production and less risk. There's the Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena, who the Dodgers have been linked to as well. There's also the Miami Marlins' Jazz Chisholm Jr., who could provide help in either the outfield or infield. And then there's the Chicago Cubs' Cody Bellinger, who offers not only familiarity but production. However, he's currently on the injured list with a broken middle finger in his left hand.

Nonetheless, these alternatives could offer the balance and consistency the Dodgers seek without the high strikeout rates and injury concerns that accompany Robert.