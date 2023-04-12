Chris Evans is not interested in hosting the long-running NBC sketch-comedy show Saturday Night Live, despite his Ghosted co-star Ana de Armas set to host the show. Evans admitted that he has avoided hosting SNL “like the plague” for years, adding that hosting the show would be bad for his mental health, per Today.

“A cameo, I can handle. It’s terrifying to me,” Chris Evans said, responding to a question about whether he would consider making a cameo during de Armas’ stint as host. He further elaborated that he believes he’s “not a funny person” and that his friends have once told him the same.

Evans is currently promoting his latest project, the romantic adventure film Ghosted, in which he reunites with de Armas. In the movie, he plays an ordinary man who becomes infatuated with a secret agent, played by de Armas, and gets propelled into a world of international adventure as he seeks her out.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Ghosted is a romance/adventure in the vein of Romancing the Stone,” Evans told PEOPLE. “I love working with Ana. She’s an incredibly versatile actress and really fun on set.”

Despite his self-proclaimed lack of comedic talent, Evans has previously shown his comedic chops in the film Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, in which he played an egotistical actor. The movie will be adapted into an anime by Netflix, with the original cast voicing their characters.

For now, it seems that hosting Saturday Night Live is not on Evans’ radar, as he focuses on his acting career and promoting his latest projects. Fans of the actor can catch him in Ghosted, which is set to be released later this year.