Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill had an insane first half against the Washington Commanders, making fans go wild.

The Miami Dolphins are off to a dominant first half against the Washington Commanders on the road, and Tyreek Hill is back at it once again putting up video game stats.

In the first half, Tyreek Hill caught four passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns, both of them were on long passes from Tua Tagovailoa, in which he got behind the defense. The Dolphins went into half with a 31-7 lead over the commanders.

NFL fans were in awe of the performance of Hill in the first half, continuing his dominant season. Let's get to some of the best reactions.

Tyreek Hill is so unfair 💀

pic.twitter.com/7YKA3KD9Ql — PFF (@PFF) December 3, 2023

Tyreek Hill managers watching him break yet another 60-yard TD pic.twitter.com/s5rjm2CCzs — FantasyPros (@FantasyPros) December 3, 2023

The Commanders secondary against Tyreek Hill pic.twitter.com/Evr57RX3EI — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) December 3, 2023

Watching Ron Rivera give no Safety help for Tyreek Hill pic.twitter.com/COAfGMM8yq — Not Robert Griffin (@Pseudo_RGIII) December 3, 2023

Ron Rivera…bruh

How many times are you gonna leave Tyreek Hill 1 on 1?

🤦🏾‍♂️ — awthentik (@awthentik) December 3, 2023

The explosion from Hill resulted in some calling Hill to be the MVP of the league, which is unsurprising with the historic numbers he is putting up.

Giving the MVP to a QB this year instead of Tyreek Hill is going to be gross. — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) December 3, 2023

Everything has gone swimmingly for the Dolphins so far in this game. They are in the running for the No. 1 seed in the AFC as they try to move to 9-3. Miami has the same amount of losses as the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars.

It was expected that the Dolphins would go in and beat the Commanders, and while there is still a second half to go, this is a show of dominance from one of the AFC's top contenders.

After today's game, the Dolphins will take on the Tennessee Titans at home next week. It will be another opportunity for Hill and Tua Tagovailoa to add to their gaudy numbers that they have put up this season. It will be interesting to see where they land statistically by season's end.