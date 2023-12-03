The Miami Dolphins are off to a dominant first half against the Washington Commanders on the road, and Tyreek Hill is back at it once again putting up video game stats.

In the first half, Tyreek Hill caught four passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns, both of them were on long passes from Tua Tagovailoa, in which he got behind the defense. The Dolphins went into half with a 31-7 lead over the commanders.

NFL fans were in awe of the performance of Hill in the first half, continuing his dominant season. Let's get to some of the best reactions.

The explosion from Hill resulted in some calling Hill to be the MVP of the league, which is unsurprising with the historic numbers he is putting up.

Everything has gone swimmingly for the Dolphins so far in this game. They are in the running for the No. 1 seed in the AFC as they try to move to 9-3. Miami has the same amount of losses as the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars.

It was expected that the Dolphins would go in and beat the Commanders, and while there is still a second half to go,  this is a show of dominance from one of the AFC's top contenders.

After today's game, the Dolphins will take on the Tennessee Titans at home next week. It will be another opportunity for Hill and Tua Tagovailoa to add to their gaudy numbers that they have put up this season. It will be interesting to see where they land statistically by season's end.