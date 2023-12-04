Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill backed up his quarterback after he received some criticism on social media.

Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill is quietly building a strong MVP case as he quickly approaches the 2,000-yard receiving mark, a feat that has never been accomplished before. For some reason, though, his quarterback keeps getting picked apart on social media by armchair quarterbacks, even on his touchdown throws. After the monster performance against the Washington Commanders where Hill racked up 157 yards and two scores, Tyreek had time to explain why Tua Tagovailoa's touchdown pass was right where it was supposed to be on social media.

Bad take I ran my route wrong Tua threw that ball exactly where I was suppose to be . He noticed my angle put enough air time on it just to give me time to adjust 🥹 https://t.co/C0b9Q5y4h3 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) December 4, 2023

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill's incredible campaign continues in win

With no surefire MVP candidate on the board, it wouldn't be a surprise if Hill picks up some major steam for the award. No wide receiver has ever won league MVP before, and while it's undoubtedly a quarterback-driven league, it's hard to argue that Hill doesn't have an outsized impact on the game. He is every defensive coordinator's worst nightmare, and the Dolphins offense wouldn't be nearly as fearsome without him lining up out wide.

If the award was “Most Outstanding Player” then Hill would win in a landslide, as he's outperformed any reasonable expectations this season and may put together the best season by a receiver in league history. You can argue that a QB is always going to be the most valuable position player on the field, but here's hoping the MVP voters approach the situation with an open mind and realize the kind of incredible impact Hill has had, both on the Dolphins and on football in general.

We'll see if Hill can keep it up next week against the Tennessee Titans in Week 14.