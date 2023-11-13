Five Nights at Freddy's actor Matthew Lillard disclosed how his kids reacted to his part in the film and how one of his son's cried.

Five Nights at Freddy's actor Matthew Lillard had one excited fan when the movie was released — his son.

With the actors' strike being over, the star could discuss the movie and much more with The Hollywood Reporter.

How Matthew Lillard's son reacted to his role in Five Nights at Freddy's

One revealing detail was how emotional his son got with the release of the video game adaptation film.

When asked about his kids and what they had to say about his part in the movie, the actor said, “I think they're more chuffed that I'm in the movie than with the performance in the movie.”

“My middle kid called me crying because they were so happy for me when the movie came out. They went to the movie with all their friends, and I think they were very proud of me being a part of it,” Lillard continued.

He added, “It was important to me, and I think it was fun for my family. I haven't been in a movie that's appeared in a movie theater since they can remember.”

As for Five Nights at Freddy's effect on the actor, it's been a humbling experience.

“For me personally, it has been a very humbling moment in my career,” he said. “I'm 53, and I've had a couple franchises in my career that have been successful. I [had thought] maybe that part of my career is dead and over, and that's fine. I'm still doing all kinds of fun stuff, and I'm really excited about the things I'm doing.”

Five Nights at Freddy's, starring Matthew Lillard, is in theaters and also streaming on Peacock.