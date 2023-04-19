Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter Frank Ocean announced that he will no longer be headlining the second weekend of Coachella. The unexpected decision comes after the singer suffered a leg injury during the festival’s first weekend. According to his representative, the doctor advised that he not perform due to the two fractures and a sprain in his left leg, Variety reports.

There was already much controversy surrounding Ocean’s set during the Coachella’s first weekend. The elaborate original plan had ice skaters and a rink, but it got called off at the last minute. Although sources claim that Frank Ocean decided not to perform the big production, the statement says that they called it off because of the ankle injury he’d suffered earlier in the week.

Despite the production issues and injury, the singer still performed innovative new arrangements of several of his songs. However, the overall energy was low as he and the band got obstructed by a group of people walking around the stage, which was a revision of the original plan to have him surrounded by ice skaters. Additionally, the pacing of the set had many confused, with a random DJ set dropped in the middle of the performance. The performance also started an hour late, which sources say the last-minute production changes were the cause of that.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Many anticipated Ocean’s return to the stage because the last time he performed live happened in 2017. The singer-songwriter originally received the call to headline Coachella in 2020 before the pandemic hit but later rescheduled for 2023. Despite the disappointment of his fans, Blink-182 will now take his headlining spot during the festival’s second weekend.

In a statement provided by his representative, Ocean expressed his disappointment, saying, “It was chaotic. There is some beauty in chaos. It isn’t what I intended to show but I enjoy being out there, and I’ll see you soon.” Fans are hoping for a speedy recovery for the singer and are eagerly anticipating his next performance.