Joe Burrow is in the midst of one of the best seasons of his career in which he may be the most valuable player to his team in the NFL right now. It's a tight race in which he's a rightful candidate.

But there is just one little thing in the way that Burrow has talked about publicly in the past. That's the fact that league MVP usually goes to a quarterback who is not only performing at an elite level but whose team is also performing at an equally elite level.

And with that being said, he will have to get past Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

It's no secret the Bengals struggled through the regular season despite bright spots like wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and Burrow, who left Saturday's contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers having completed just over 70 percent of his passes for 4,918 yards with 43 touchdowns. And, if anything, Burrow has had one of the most remarkably smooth transitions from the college level to the NFL level in history.

Joe Burrow deserves to be strongly considered, if not given, the MVP Award even with his team does not make the postseason.

Joe Burrow is doing a lot with a little

The Bengals now hold a 9-8 record following their 19-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Burrow was candid about how he was being affected by some of the shortcomings of those around him and being on a team that has struggled to find success game-in and game-out in a recent interview with Cam Netwon on ESPN.

“I'm proud of the season that I've had,” Burrow said to Newton. “I'd love to win an MVP at some point in my career. This year is probably not that year just because of how the season has gone for us. I think I'm deserving of it, but the MVP award usually goes to the quarterback of the best team, and that's not us this year.”

He's proud of his own personal performance, though.

“This year, I would say I didn't start off slow,” Burrow said in the interview. “I felt like I came out ready to go and playing well and we just weren't able to find those wins early in the year. Lot of close games that didn't go our way, and that's just the year that it was.”

While Burrow has had some strong supporting skill players like Chase around him with other skill players that have played their part, the offensive line has been particularly bad and has hindered the offense's progress. And, as cliche as it sounds, everything does start up front. Without a solid offensive line, one cannot have a solid run game or passing game.

Ben Rolfe of Pro Football Network named the Bengals as having the third-worst offensive line in the NFL, giving them a 60.2 overall D- grade.

“Joe Burrow didn't have much support in 2024, whether from his defense or his offensive line,” Rolfe wrote. “It seems crazy to think that this line looked terrible, and yet Burrow might have actually been mitigating this group's damage by getting the ball out early when he could (2.71-second time to throw).”

The unit was also 19th in pressure rate (41.3 percent) and 25th in sack rate (10.3 percent). Simply put, Burrow is almost constantly under duress with who the team has up front, and it needs to be a point of emphasis in fixing during the offseason.

Joe Burrow is winning on the stat sheet

Sure, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson have both put up numbers. They also have it going for them that they have developed into true dual-threat quarterbacks who have an elite running ability. But let us not forget about the true improvisation ability that Burrow brings to the table

Despite some of the overshadowing that has gone on with Burrow's supporting cast and the tough path the Bengals have had, there's no question that he has shone in his own right. So much so that he's actually quietly the best in the league in multiple different categories.

Through the regular season, Burrow had tossed for an NFL-leading 4918 yards and 43 touchdowns. He also boasted the fifth-lowest interception rate, coming in at the same spot in completion percentage.

Burrow also reached several individual milestones both personally and in regard to the Bengals specifically. But some of them went beyond that. One of the most notable of those is the fact that he became the first quarterback in NFL history to pass for 250-plus yards and three-plus touchdowns in seven-straight games.

… and Joe Burrow is winning many over for the right reasons

There are plenty that back Burrow's case for becoming the league MVP. It's not an unpopular thought at all, it's just out of the ordinary for a player to come away with the award when his two most stout opponents made the playoffs and he didn't. It's, in a way, somewhat the same concept as the Heisman Trophy winner year in and year out usually being a player on a top-winning team (as well as almost always a quarterback).

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is among those who have Burrow's back.

“He without a doubt should be MVP,” Parsons said on The Edge with Micah Parsons. For Parsons, the key was the context that Burrow had done all that despite injuries to the team's defense and both of its starting offensive tackles, whose jobs involve protecting quarterbacks from defenders rushing around the offensive line's edge.

“He looks unstoppable right now,” Parsons said. “His timing, precision. Everything. If you ask anybody in the league right now, it ain't just me. We've talked about it in the locker room. We said Joe Burrow is the best quarterback we faced. And we played Lamar this year.”

Former NFL head coach Jon Gruden also said in a recent interview that Joe Burrow was his choice for MVP.

“I've been coaching quarterbacks and studying quarterbacks a long time; I ain't never seen a quarterback play like this,” Gruden said.

Even Burrow's direct opposition has given him kudos in regard to the MVP race. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin did not come out and directly say that he believed Burrow should be handed the MVP right now, but what he did say earlier this month was just about as close as one could come to saying that he's the most valuable player in the league.

“Joe is putting up MVP-like numbers,” Tomlin said in a press conference. “When you're putting up those type of numbers, everybody has an opportunity to be significant.”

That says it all. If Burrow is able to win league MVP with the Bengals missing the playoffs, he'll be the first to do it since OJ Simpson all the way back in 1973.