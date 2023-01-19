The NBA trade deadline is drawing closer with each passing day, and with many teams still in contention for a playoff spot as we begin the second half of the season, it’s looking like there could be some crazy moves that end up happening before the deadline strikes. One team that many folks are hoping will make some big moves are the Dallas Mavericks, as Luka Doncic simply isn’t getting enough help from his Mavs teammates right now.

Doncic is playing at an MVP caliber level right now (33.7 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 8.8 APG, 49.7 FG%) but it hasn’t mattered much for the Mavericks because his supporting cast has been less than stellar all season long. Dallas’ record of 24-22 isn’t great, but they are still in fifth place in the Western Conference, meaning they should be in the market to add some more talent to their roster.

There are several avenues the Mavs could pursue to improve the talent on their roster, but one hypothetical trade floating around (created by Bobby Marks of ESPN) would involve the Mavericks pulling off a trade with the Charlotte Hornets that involves Tim Hardaway Jr. going to Charlotte, and Terry Rozier going to Dallas. So let’s take a closer look at this hypothetical deal and see whether or not it would make sense for both sides.

Mavs get: Terry Rozier, Kelly Oubre Jr., and Jalen McDaniels

Hornets get: Tim Hardaway Jr., Davis Bertans, and a 2027 top-10 protected 1st-round pick (becomes second-round picks in 2027 and 2029 if not conveyed)

While the Mavericks are set to be buyers, the Hornets are likely going to be sellers amid their extremely disappointing campaign. They have some talented players on their roster, though, and as they appear set to blow things up and rebuild around LaMelo Ball, it makes sense for Dallas to poke around and see if they have any players that could help them out.

This deal would see them add three such players in Rozier, Kelly Oubre Jr., and Jalen McDaniels. This would revamp the Mavericks rotation around Doncic, while also not costing them a super expensive trade package. Meanwhile, the Hornets pick up a pair of movable veterans, as well as a first-round draft pick that would be a top-10 protected pick.

For Dallas, the main prize of this deal would be adding Rozier, who has a similar playstyle to Doncic’s former partner-in-crime in Jalen Brunson. Rozier has been the Hornets primary option on offense with Ball being on and off the court this season, and he’s putting together a rather impressive campaign (21 PPG, 5.3 APG, 4.1 RPG, 41.3 FG%). Rozier’s efficiency needs to improve, and he’s not the strongest defender, but he’s the secondary scoring option the Mavs desperately need to add to their team.

Adding Oubre, who is also having a strong season (20.2 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 1.2 APG, 42.1 FG%) would give the Mavs another option they could turn to aside from Doncic. He also offers more than Rozier on defense, which is another perk of bringing him on board. McDaniels is a younger player who has a high ceiling and has begun to realize some of that potential this season (11.2 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 2 APG, 46.3 FG%), and he could also easily slide into the Mavericks rotation.

It’s not hard to see why Dallas would want to make this trade, but it is a bit more difficult to see why Charlotte would pull the trigger here. Hardaway is an OK scorer, but his efficiency has been awful this season, and he doesn’t do much else aside from score (14 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 1.5 APG, 39 FG%). Bertans, on the other hand, profiles as a solid three-point shooter, but he’s barely cracked the Mavericks rotation this season (4.3 PPG, 0.9 RPG, 0.3 APG, 40.4 FG%, 37.3 3P%).

The first-round pick is obviously tantalizing, and considering how Doncic is likely to be a part of the Mavericks long-term future, it’s reasonable to expect it to convey into a first-rounder rather than two second-rounders. Even if you don’t feel comfortable with it hitting, you can always move it in another deal if need be.

This deal would give the Hornets flexibility that they don’t have right now to make more moves and further aid their upcoming rebuild over the next few seasons. Holding onto Rozier and Oubre doesn’t make a lot of sense right now, so picking up a pair of tradeable veterans and a future first-rounder for them isn’t the worst thing to ever happen.

The Mavericks might have to give up a bit more to make this deal happen, but considering the price set in this hypothetical trade, that may not be something they are opposed to doing. This deal would give Dallas more scoring behind Doncic, and Charlotte a path to begin rebuilding, and it would make a lot of sense if this deal were to end up happening.