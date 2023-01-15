New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen currently has all of his attention set on his team’s upcoming NFC wild-card matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. However, he will soon shift his focus to what may end up being a hectic offseason.

For one, Daniel Jones is set to become a free agent for the first time in his career. The Giants had an opportunity to guarantee a contract for Jones for the 2023 season, but they decided to decline his fifth-year option last year.

During FOX Sports’ “FOX NFL Kickoff” program on Saturday, former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton chimed in on Jones’ future with the Giants. He believes that Jones will be under center for the NFC East side in the 2023 campaign, and he used a unique wine analogy to convey his uncertainty over whether the fourth-year passer can be the team’s next franchise quarterback.

“I think he’s gonna continue and come back and play for the Giants, I feel strongly about that,” Payton said. “The question earlier when we were discussing, is he a franchise quarterback? You know, when you sit down, and you’re gonna order some wine, and you ask somebody to come and give you that 98 and above, I don’t think he’s going to be in that category.

“But this is going to be an affordable wine, it’s going to be one we like the way it tastes, but we are going to need some other compliments around it.”

The Giants reportedly are looking to extend Jones’ stay with the team. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted earlier this month that the Giants “plan to attempt to work out a deal” with the versatile quarterback.

Jones capped off the regular season with career highs across the board, including in passer rating (92.5).