The Green Bay Packers are monitoring Brett Favre’s alleged welfare fraud scheme, according to Sports Illustrated’s Bill Huber.

Favre is a part of a scandal recently outlined by Sports Illustrated, in which he repeated demands for grant money. There is a possibility he will be indicted.

Huber said the Packers are monitoring Favre’s scandal but haven’t had any discussion of taking Favre away from their list of players inside Lambeau Field.

According to Huber, the Packers are still selling Favre’s jersey.

In 2020, Favre was reported to be in promotion of a concussion treatment drug, Prevasol. The company received $2.5 million in federal grant funds diverted from Mississippi’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, as well as tens of millions in public funds.

A recent lawsuit outlined by Sports Illustrated said Favre orchestrated the diversion of federal welfare funds to non-welfare interests.

Among Favre’s interests were a volleyball facility for his daughter at Southern Mississippi University. According to texts listed in Huber’s story, former Mississippi governor Phil Bryant helped Favre.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Favre had a legendary 16-year career with the Packers. He won three NFL MVP awards and won a Super Bowl in 1997.

Brett Favre is recognized as one of the best quarterbacks of all time. He was also durable in his career, starting 297 consecutive games (321 including the postseason).

However, Favre’s scandal is something that could ding his legacy.

Sports Illustrated’s Michael Rosenburg detailed Favre’s influence in the scandal, in which he was said to be the driving force.

For more information on Favre, check out ClutchPoints’ reporting.