A strong defensive showing and an efficient performance from Lamar Jackson in Week 9 show why the Ravens are the team to beat in the AFC.

While the rest of the AFC continues to cannibalize itself, the Baltimore Ravens — on the back of a four-game winning streak — have risen to the top of the conference. The Ravens are coming off a 37-3 Week 9 win against the Seattle Seahawks in which they outgained their NFC West opponent 550 yards to 151 yards.

Baltimore is currently 7-2 — tied with the Kansas City Chiefs for the best record in the AFC — and the team leads an ultra-competitive AFC North. Here is why the Ravens are the team to beat in the AFC.

Mistake-free play from Lamar Jackson

As a quarterback who analysts often deem to be run-first, there has always been pressure on Lamar Jackson to make plays as a passer. Jackson threw 36 touchdowns in his MVP season in 2019 — a benchmark he has barely even approached since then. More worryingly, during this stretch, his completion percentage dropped and his interception rate rose. Fittingly, the Ravens have not equaled the 13-win total that they reached in 2019.

This year, the Ravens are on pace to reach the 13-win mark. While Lamar Jackson is one pace for another middling touchdown total (nine passing TDs in nine games) his decision-making and efficiency in the air are exactly what this Baltimore offense needs. His completion percentage of 71.5% is a career-high and leads the NFL, while his interception rate of just 1.2% is also the best of his career. Against the Seahawks in Week 9, Jackson was 21/26 for 187 yards with no TDs and no picks as the Ravens won by 34 points.

For all of those doubters who said that Lamar Jackson needed to be a playmaker with his arm, it is clear that he can win as a game manager.

Smothering defense gets the job done

Baltimore is coming off one of the best defensive performances in the NFL this season. The Ravens held the Seahawks to just 151 yards (28 on the ground), six first downs, and three points in Week 9. The Ravens are giving up just 13.8 PPG on the year — the fewest in the NFL — and rank second in yards allowed per game. On four occasions this year, this defense has held the opposition to less than 10 points, with three of these performances coming against teams with winning records.

Outside of the Miami Dolphins, no offense in the AFC has consistently struck fear opponents. And even the Dolphins have been unable to perform against elite teams. With their dominant defense, the Ravens are the team to beat in the AFC.