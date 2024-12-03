Believe it or not, the Baltimore Ravens’ biggest problem is their kicker — no matter what Lamar Jackson said. And Justin Tucker’s words about working harder don’t hold much weight. But the loss to the Eagles, helped along by Tucker, proves the Ravens aren’t a true Super Bowl contender.

First, let’s get this out front. Tucker could magically find his groove again and return to the accurate kicker he has been his entire career. However, the team’s trust in him has been damaged. And perhaps more importantly, the Ravens will almost surely be playing on the road in the postseason thanks in a big way to Tucker.

Nick Shook of nfl.com said Tucker is dragging the Ravens back to the pack of regular teams, according to nfl.com.

“Football is about much more than a kicker, but the Ravens' most glaring issue is currently their boot,” Shook wrote. “Justin Tucker's struggles have been documented consistently throughout the 2024 season. Yet Sunday felt like a new low for him. He missed two field goals and an extra point — seven possible points for you math wizards — in what was ultimately a five-point loss. And judging by his body language, even he is lost for answers right now.”

Ravens PK Justin Tucker has lost his greatness

Shook said there is no clear issue in Tucker’s kicking.

“He hooked one wide left, clanged the PAT off the left upright, but also missed another kick wide right,” Shook wrote. “The worst part of all of this for the Ravens is that they should — or at least could — have won this game (against the Eagles) had their kicker done his job.

“For the first time in Tucker's illustrious career, the Ravens might seriously need to consider working out other kickers. Because if they find themselves needing a kick to win a playoff game, they can no longer be certain Tucker will convert.

ESPN’s Jamison Hensley said Tucker is indeed fading.

“Tucker has gone from the most accurate kicker in NFL history to one of the team's biggest question marks,” Hensley wrote. “This was the first time he has missed three kicks in a game, and he put a major dent in the Ravens' opportunity to win the AFC North.”

Regardless, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said he’s not considering a move, according to nfl.com.

Harbaugh said Tucker is “definitely capable of making every kick.”

“Nobody wants to make those kicks more than Justin,” Harbaugh said. “If you're asking me, are we going to move on from Justin Tucker, I'm not really planning on doing that right now.”

However, that’s an interesting choice of words. “I’m not really planning” sounds a lot different than “I am not.” Sounds like the door is open if Tucker keeps experiencing the yips.

Ravens safety Ar-Darius Washington stood in Tucker’s corner, according to espn.com.

“We’re just going to rally around him,” Washington said. “We know he’s a great kicker. He’s probably the greatest of all time. Whatever he’s going through, we’re going to be there for him. He’s our guy.”

Lamar Jackson misses too many open passes

The Ravens had multiple chances to put themselves in better footing to beat the Eagles. But as he has done in other games, Jackson’s accuracy tended to leave him at times. Who knows how many points he left on the field because of errant throws.

Jackson finished 23 of 36 for 237 yards. Those aren’t terrible numbers. But if the Ravens are going to go the distance this year, Jackson can’t play the way he did against the Eagles.

He even made his momma mad because he didn’t run enough, according to baltimoreravens.com.

“My momma just told me that,” Jackson said. “She just cussed me out. I’m mad. We're going to get after it. I'm not going to lie to you, we're going to get after it. I can't wait for this bye to get on. We got the Giants coming up, I'm ready to go.

“She said there were lanes I should have taken and ran. I was just trying to let guys develop routes. We had developing routes. I was just trying to go through my progression, but yeah, she (was) right.”

Still, Jackson gave credit to the Eagles.

“That was a pretty good team, don't get me wrong, but I feel like we left stuff out there,” Jackson said. “We should have put more points on the board.”

The Ravens favor Derrick Henry over Zay Flowers

Yes, Henry is a beast. The beast must be fed. But to give Henry 22 targets when Flowers only gets three catches. The Ravens need both of these players to threaten the defense. And they are at their best when both players get rolling.

Of course, some of this falls back on Jackson. He threw short of a wide-open Flowers when the Ravens held a 9-0 lead in the second quarter. Jackson needs to be intentional about getting the ball to Flowers in the first half. And he needs to be confident in going his way throughout the game.

The Ravens have lost two of their last three games. Not so coincidentally, Flowers had just five total catches in the two losses. Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Monken have to do better.

Baltimore must get better in the passing game against the better teams, or the Super Bowl dream will dry into dust. Again.