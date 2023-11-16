The Boys is one of TV's most popular shows. It's about time the series has been awarded a game. Here's how the Boys can make a great game.

The Boys has been one of television's favorite shows since its initial release in 2019. Based on the comic book series of the same name, The Boys has captured a wide variety of audiences in an incredibly unique way. The show darkly twists what would happen if superheroes did exist in the world. Politicians control them until things begin to get out of hand. The rag-tag crew of our (nonsuper) heroes do everything they can to stop the Superhero corruption.

The show is action-packed, violent, extremely gory, and twisted, but very hard to take your eyes off of. With so many comic books, TV shows, and movies all being transitioned into the video game world, The Boys in video game form would be a perfect fit. Here’s why The Boys could use its own spinoff game.

Combat Gameplay:

This is atop the list. The Boys in video game form would bring players top-tier combat with so many different characters to choose from. From Homelander and the rest of The Seven to a Compound V juiced Butcher or Hughie, the possibilities are endless. The fighting style could be similar to that of a game like Injustice or Mortal Kombat. Each character would have their super moves with special combos that bring out their powers.

A game about The Boys could take a page out of Mortal Kombat’s book with their fatalities. The Boys' show can barely last five minutes without a gruesome and bloody scene. The end of each battle in the game could have a bone-chilling fatality that varies depending on which character you use. The characters of The Boys are all so distinct in their abilities, which leaves the combat gameplay with several different paths to follow.

A New Story to Follow:

The Boys' storyline follows the non-super heroes as they try to stop Homelander from his sadistic attempts to hold power. But what if there was a new story to follow? Character development is crucial in any show, but a game about The Boys could give several characters even more depth. Heroes like Mother’s Milk and Frenchie are secondary protagonists whose backstories haven’t been explored in depth. While the main story of the game wouldn’t focus on them, particular missions or special tasks throughout each battle could be fun to follow.

The same logic applies to the Supes who are often in the background. The Deep, Queen Maeve, and even fan favorite Soldier Boy all have their own unique stories and abilities that could be fleshed out. Almost every video game has a plot of some sort, and a game based on a comic book series and TV show should certainly have a good one. Exploring secondary characters who aren’t as often in the limelight (like the Batman Arkham Series did with Nightwing/Robin) is a fantastic idea.

Circling Back to the Main Story:

A game centered around The Boys universe could find many ways to link back to the main storyline. Take the recent spin-off show Gen V for example. The show focuses on a university full of superheroes. As the show reaches its season finale, a plot line occurs that supposedly will lead directly into Season 4 of The Boys. To follow that trend, director Eric Kripke said Season 4 of The Boys will lead back into Season 2 of Gen V.

The Boys in video game form could find a way to circle back to each of these shows main storylines, or even subplots with secondary stories and characters as mentioned before. In a superhero world that has so many characters and implications at stake, the possibilities for gameplay are endless. Similar to a game franchise like Batman: Arkham, or Sony’s Spiderman, a game about The Boys could also turn into its series. The fanbase is there without question, so the game should be extremely popular. A series rather than a solo game would also continue to flesh out the stories as mentioned above.

This wouldn’t be The Boys' first venture into the video game world. Homelander, Starlight, and Black Noir have been featured in Call of Duty already. Homelander is even set to become a fighter in Mortal Kombat 1 next Spring. These games show that The Boys is ready to make its transition into video games. However this time, it should be with their own game. Whether it be a combat thriller or a fleshed-out story that can swing right back into the show, The Boys universe has plenty of possibilities.

For more gaming news and features, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.