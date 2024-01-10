What do Taylor Swift and Andy Reid have in common? Everyone wants to read their lips.

As we all still reel from the celebrity lip reading scandal heard 'round the world at last Sunday's Golden Globes award show telecast, Taylor Swift might be wise to take a page — quite literally — from another creative genius at his respective profession who has all eyes on his lips come Sundays, Andy Reid.

For those living under a rock the past few days — and not one of those smart rocks with built-in wifi, I'm talking stone age rock — the internet has been abuzz over what gossipy words pursed the lips of Taylor Swift and her A-list friends Selena Gomez and Keleigh Sperry when cameras picked them up chatting about something salacious during the Golden Globes.

Lip readers swore, and ensuing rumors swirled, that the ladies were speaking of Timothée Chalamet and his refusal to take a picture with Gomez at the insistence of his girlfriend Kylie Jenner, who is friends with someone beefing with Gomez at the moment (Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Bieber).

That all sounds as complicated as an Andy Reid offensive scheme, does it not? Sure, all this Hollywood gossip may seem like a far cry from anything having to do with football and Coach Reid, but consider this: if we are going to endlessly analyze any utterance leaving the lips of Time's Person of the Year Taylor Swift, the Chiefs' two-time Super Bowl winning coach offers a pretty good example of how to deal with all that media attention.

If Swift doesn't want to grow a big bushy mustache like Reid, there is another method the coach uses to hide the all-important words leaving his lips during football games — his trusty play sheet.

Am I really suggesting that Taylor Swift carry around a giant play sheet to cover her face so the media can't read her lips and gossip about every word she says every time a camera spots her? Yes, yes I am. As NFL coaches have proved time and again for many years now, it's the only surefire way to not be lip read by those out to claim your place in the spotlight.

I'm not being facetious here. Travis Kelce could surely pick up an extra play sheet from Coach Reid on his way home from practice one day.

And it doesn't always have to look so football-y, Taylor. You could adorn it with a few of your beloved “easter egg” references, like a play on the sheet called “Blue 1989,” or a friendship bracelet dangling from the paper with tape — I don't know, you're the creative genius, you figure it out!

The point is, both Taylor Swift and Andy Reid excel in their respective professions, and part of that success relies on maintaining their privacy so their creativity can flourish. As Reid tries to make another run at the biggest game in sports, the Super Bowl, and Swift makes her first run at the biggest awards show in entertainment, the Oscars, they need to make sure they both have a giant play sheet in their hands blocking their faces come Sundays.