One more day to get by, champs.

As the Kansas City Chiefs gear up for their highly anticipated Super Wild Card Weekend showdown against the Miami Dolphins, Chiefs Kingdom is buzzing with excitement. The defending champions are ready to make a resounding statement in this crucial matchup. Now, let's explore some bold projections for the Chiefs as they eagerly approach their playoff clash with the Dolphins.

Season Recap

The Kansas City Chiefs' journey through the 2023 NFL season has been a rollercoaster, culminating in an 11-6 record. Despite facing various challenges, the Chiefs have displayed resilience and determination, earning their place in the Super Wild Card Weekend. Confronting the Miami Dolphins, the Chiefs must overcome recent struggles. This includes the highest number of drops by their receivers and a run defense allowing an average of 113.2 yards per game. Nonetheless, with a standout performance in the Wild Card Weekend, the Chiefs have the opportunity to silence skeptics and progress to the next playoff round.

The third-seeded Chiefs kick off their quest to become the first repeat champions in almost two decades as they host the sixth-seeded Dolphins. Following last season's second Super Bowl championship in four years, Kansas City aims to achieve back-to-back titles. That's a feat not accomplished since the New England Patriots in 2003-04.

In their Week 9 encounter this season in Germany, the Chiefs offense scored two first-half touchdowns. The defense then added another to establish a commanding 21-0 halftime lead. The second half witnessed Miami's offense awakening to score 14 points, forcing a game-sealing defensive performance to thwart the Dolphins on the final drive. Steve Spagnuolo's unit held Tua Tagovailoa to under 200 passing yards. Meanwhile, former Chiefs star Tyreek Hill was limited to under eight yards per catch and no touchdowns when matched up with L'Jarius Sneed.

The atmosphere at Arrowhead Stadium will be electric for the playoff matchup under the lights as Hill makes his highly anticipated return. The Chiefs Kingdom has not forgotten the numerous comments made by the Pro Bowl receiver regarding a potential game against the Chiefs in Kansas City. Now we'll see how it plays out.

Here are our bold predictions for the Kansas City Chiefs as they face the Miami Dolphins in the Super Wild Card Weekend matchup of the 2023 NFL season.

Mahomes Leads the Charge

In Week 17, Patrick Mahomes showcased his prowess by completing 21 of 29 passes for 245 yards against the Bengals. He contributed one touchdown without any interceptions. While not posting eye-popping statistics, Mahomes efficiently managed the Chiefs' offense. Breaking a trend of four consecutive games with interceptions, he did, however, lose a fumble that resulted in a Cincinnati touchdown early in the second quarter. Despite this minor setback, Mahomes delivered a positive performance. However, keep in mind that Mahomes has managed just one touchdown in four of his last five contests. He should play much better here against a Miami defense without Bradley Chubb. We have Mahomes easily surpassing 250 yards with two touchdowns and no picks.

Kelce's Resurgence

Travis Kelce has not displayed his usual dominant form this season. However, we believe he should have a strong performance against Miami. In Week 17, Kelce secured three catches on four targets for just 16 yards. Obviously, that was not a standout individual performance for Kelce. His longest gain during the game was only 10 yards, and he has been held to under 50 receiving yards in his last three games. Despite the late-season challenges, Kelce should have a resurgence here. We have him putting up over 80 yards with one touchdown against the Dolphins.

Rice Emerges as a Force

Rashee Rice made a significant impact for the Chiefs. Back in Week 17, he recorded five receptions on six targets for an impressive 127 yards. Despite multiple pass catchers sharing targets, Rice emerged as the top receiver for the Chiefs in the win. His most impactful play was a 67-yard catch down the right sideline late in the third quarter. He just exploited the Bengals' secondary to set up a crucial field goal. This play marked Rice's longest gain of the season and secured his second 100-yard performance in the last six contests. He should eclipse 100 yards again here against Miami.

Chiefs Secure Rest and Momentum

With many starters resting in the regular-season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Kansas City Chiefs secured their eighth consecutive AFC West title and locked in the third seed in the conference. Notable players like Mahomes and Kelce benefited from the rest, finishing the season with impressive statistics. Mahomes ranked sixth in the NFL with 4,183 passing yards and eighth with 27 touchdown tosses. He is now eyeing his 12th career postseason victory. That means he could surpass Aaron Rodgers for the most among active quarterbacks. Now yes, the Chiefs have lost all three previous playoff matchups against the Dolphins. However, their four straight regular-season victories, including a 21-14 triumph in Germany during Week 9, indicate a team in prime form.

Looking Ahead

As the Kansas City Chiefs embark on Super Wild Card Weekend, the stage is set for a thrilling showdown. With Patrick Mahomes leading the charge, the Chiefs aim to capitalize on this opportunity to prove their doubters wrong. Travis Kelce looks to rediscover his dominant form while emerging force Rashee Rice adds a dynamic element to the Chiefs' receiving corps. The team's well-rested starters should bring a potent combination of talent and momentum into the postseason. As they face a Dolphins team they've bested in recent regular-season matchups, the Chiefs are poised for a triumphant playoff journey.