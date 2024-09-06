Travis Kelce kept his romance to Taylor Swift close at first according to his brother Jason Kelce.

“I think he was very cautious about even telling me or anybody,” Jason shared on the Sept. 3 episode of “The Pivot Podcast.”

Jason shared that Travis was trying to keep their relationship private due to the spotlight both of them have in the public eye.

“Because the reality is, [Swift] is under such a microscope,” he continued. “I think that they wanted to make sure everything was done in a way that was respectful to peoples’ privacy. And I think they’re still trying to do that. And, like, even now, I want to be respectful of them. And I don’t want anybody to feel like … I’m violating some type of private relationship, right?”

He added: “It’s really not my place to speak on their relationship. But he is my brother and I’m very happy for him.”

Travis and Swift celebrated their one-year anniversary last month after fueling romance rumors last September when she attended a Kansas City Chiefs game. Last season, the Grammy-winning singer attended 13 NFL games in support of Travis.

Taylor Swift Has Begun Writing Football Plays For Travis Kelce

All of the games Swift has attended have seemingly sparked her to get her pen involved as Travis revealed she has begun writing football plays.

“She had just been so open to learning the game, she didn’t know much about the rules or anything…I think she was just curious about the profession,” Kelce told the Rich Eisen Show.

“I know none of the plays have gotten to Coach Reid yet, but if they ever do I’ll make sure everyone knows it was her creation,” he added.

Eisen asked if Swift has taken the liberty to make plays for the whole team and Kelce responded, “She’s a little biased and just creates plays for me. We’ll see if they can make it to Coach Reid’s office.”

Kelce's response comes after Patrick Mahomes, who is the quarterback for the Chiefs disclosed to NBC reporter, Chris Simms, about Swift's interest in the NFL.

“She's really interested in football, she asks a lot of great questions. She's already drawing up plays so we might have to put one in,” Mahomes revealed.

“I think it's been cool to see the girls and the women that have really embraced watching football,” he added.

Swift is in attendance for the NFL season opener as the Kansas City Chiefs face the Baltimore Ravens tonight at 8 p.m. ET.