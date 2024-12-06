Wilberforce University becomes the first HBCU sponsored by the popular streetwear company, AND1. The partnership will provide the university with $100,000 worth of sporting gear.

Wilberforce is AND1’s first formal sponsorship of an HBCU athletic program. The well-known streetwear brand visited school to provide new equipment for the women's and men's basketball teams, including practice clothes, travel bags, uniforms, and travel sweatsuits. The team also showed off the sports gear in a photoshoot.

“I’ve never had a basketball shoot like that before for our team media day, and they truly made me feel like a star. Our team is incredibly thankful for the opportunity AND 1 has given us. Thank you so much!” “It was incredible,” says Dayania Johnson, a junior at Wilberforce. “AND 1 made us feel like superstars!”

Wilberforce University Women’s Basketball Head Coach Rachel Naughton shared the team’s excitement in a written statement.

“I am incredibly excited about this sponsorship with AND1,” she said. “The AND1 sponsorship marks a historic moment for our men’s and women’s basketball program, not only for Wilberforce but for all HBCUs. This partnership signifies recognition of the talent and dedication of our athletes. With AND1’s support, we aim to elevate our program, inspire future generations, and demonstrate that women’s basketball deserves a prominent spotlight. We’re thrilled for what lies ahead!”

Several pairs of AND1's performance basketball shoes, known as the “Attack 3's” and the “Mad Game” line, were given to each basketball player. This season, the players on the Wilberforce basketball teams will also be wearing sneakers that are limited edition. In addition to the partnership, AND1 has agreed to produce film and photo content to highlight their collaboration with the university.

Wilberforce has experienced some major success, specifically in athletics. Earlier this year the university became the third HBCU to form a gymnastics program, following behind Talladega College and Fisk University. Like Talladega, Wilberforce collaborated with Brown Girls Do Gymnastics to launch the program. Sadly, the gymnastics program at Talladega was cut due to lack of funding. Most gymnasts from Talladega have transferred to Wilberforce University to continue their athletic careers following the discontinuation of their program. The Wilberforce gymnastics team is set to start competing in January 2025.

Outside of athletics, the university has made major accomplishments in academics as well. Last month, Wilberforce was officially removed from the accreditation watchlist. The Higher Learning Commission Board of Trustees confirmed that Wilberforce had met compliance with the latest accreditation criteria.

AND1 Brand Director/Head of Sports Marketing, Dexter Gordon, spoke on this historical partnership between AND1 and Wilberforce.

“We are honored to partner with Wilberforce University, a pioneer in education and a beacon of cultural heritage. When Coach Rachel Naughton proposed the sponsorship, she highlighted the numerous benefits of our partnership, and we were eager to embrace this opportunity. This collaboration allows us to support and uplift the student-athletes who represent the future of basketball. Seeing the excitement on the students’ faces as they received their new gear was incredibly rewarding for our team. We look forward to a successful partnership and many great moments on and off the court.”