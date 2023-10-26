The Minnesota Wild go on the road to take on the Philadelphia Flyers Thursday night. This game will continue our NHL odds series as we hand out a Wild-Flyers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Wild have started the season off 3-2-1. They are coming off a win against the Edmonton Oilers in which they put up seven goals. Ryan Hartman had a great game against the Oilers. He had three goals, and two assists in their 7-4 win. On the season, the Wild are led by Joel Eriksson Ek. He has scored five goals on the year, and he has collected four assists, as well. Both Mats Zuccarello, and Kirill Kaprizov have seven assists on the year. All three of those players mentioned have nine points on the season. As a team, the Wild are scoring over four goals per game.

The Flyers have also started the season off 3-2-1. They have lost two games in a row, though. Travis Konecny leads the team with five goals scored in the six games played. His seven points are the most on the team, as well. Cam Atkinson is having a decent season with four goals scored. Travis Sanheim has five assists on the year, and that is tops on the Flyers. Philadelphia is better in net than they are in the offensive zone. They allow 2.67 goals per game.

Filip Gustavsson is expected to start for the Wild. Carter Hart is expected to be the goalie for the Flyers in this game.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Wild-Flyers Odds

Minnesota Wild: -1.5 (+198)

Philadelphia Flyers: +1.5 (-245)

Over: 6.5 (+104)

Under: 6.5 (-128)

How to Watch Wild vs. Flyers

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: Hulu, ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Wild Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Wild have not done a great job keeping other teams from scoring, but they do keep up. The Wild have scored at least three goals in their last five games. They have scored at least four goals in four of their last five games. Minnesota can score with the best of them this season, and they will need to do that if they want to win this game. Minnesota does all this by taking less than 30 shots a game. This means they are efficient with their shooting, and their scoring. If the Wild can keep that up, they will cover the spread.

Why The Flyers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Philadelphia does a great job in net. The Wild are a good offensive team, and they are going to make it very tough on the Flyers. Luckily for the Flyers, the Wild are not very good in net. Their expected starter in net allows almost four goals per game. As a team, the Wild allow 4.17 goals per game. The Flyers will have a chance to put up a lot of shots, and those shots will find the back of the net.

Final Wild-Flyers Prediction & Pick

I like what the Flyers have been doing this season. They have not been able to score very well, but they do a great job in the defensive zone, and should be able to keep that going in this game. The Flyers are the underdogs in this game, as well. For that reason, I will take the Flyers to cover the spread.

Final Wild-Flyers Prediction & Pick: Flyers +1.5 (-245), Under 6.5 (-128)