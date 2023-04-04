Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

Even after content updates last month, Wild Hearts continues to release more content, this time including the new Kemono Murakumo, a new Karakuri, and a brand new Limit Break system.

The winds of Azuma will soon carry sakura blossoms. 🌸 Murakumo arrives in 3 days! #PlayWildHearts pic.twitter.com/vkCFMUxIG0 — WILD HEARTS (@playWildHearts) April 3, 2023

With sakura blooms blossoming on the battlefield, so too does a new Kemono arrive on April 6, 2023. The Murakumo, a wolf-like Kemono with white and pink fur, uses said sakura blossoms to fight. Using its wind powers to manipulate the falling petals, the Murakumo uses a plethora of attacks using these petals. From spinning them around themselves to throwing them at enemies, no Hunter is safe from these beautiful petals. Not only that, but the Murakumo can also use these petals as platforms, keeping them off the ground. This makes attacking the Murakumo difficult, as it is just out of reach of most weapons. When enraged, the Murakumo will unleash a tornado that will deal massive damage.

Of course, Hunters will not be facing this new monster unprepared. This content update also introduces a Spinning Top to Wild Hearts. Much like the name implies, the player can create a top that, when activated, will start closing in on its prey. Not only that but whenever the top hits Kemonos or other obstacles, it speeds up and becomes stronger. Once it powers up enough, it can stagger any Kemono it comes in contact with. This will be helpful when hunting down the new Kemono.

Other than a new Karakuri, this update also brings a new Limit Break system to Wild Hearts. With this system, players can further enhance their armor and weapons, increasing their damage, defense, and more. To do so, Hunters will have to use Core Orbs that drop from Volatile Kemonos. Of course, this is not something that the player can do infinitely. Each weapon and armor has a maximum amount of times they can be upgraded using this system.

Other than these updates, there will also be additional fixes and improvements coming to the game when the update comes out on April 6. 2023.

That’s all for the Murakumo, Karakuri, and other content coming to Wild Hearts. It is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.