Wild Hearts’ recent release was met with generally positive reviews.  However, it’s not good on all fronts, as Wild Hearts’ PC launch came with various performance issues, as well as a lot of negative reviews on the PC storefront.

Wild Hearts is the newest game by Koei Tecmo and Omega Force, and their entry into the monster-hunting genre of games. The game has promise, as the various reviews of the game praise its introduction of the Karakuri, its gameplay,  and more. However, it’s not all positive, especially on the PC version of the game.

Various users have reported problems running the game on their PCs, even on high-end ones. Issues vary from graphics errors (like the one above), FPS issues (with some users saying they have as low as 10 FPS in cutscenes), and general stuttering. As mentioned above, this happens even in some high-end PC builds, so it’s not just a matter of players not meeting the system requirements.

This has led to the game receiving a lot of negative reviews on Steam. As of this article, there are currently 1,225 reviews for the game. 68% of these reviews gave the game a thumbs down. This made the game have a “Mostly Negative” review average. Most of the reviews contain complaints about the game’s FPC, optimization, graphics, lack of polish, and more. They also bring up the EA app, as well as the price in some of the reviews.

EA has already promised to release a patch that will hopefully fix several issues regarding the PC performance hit. This includes fixing a CPU threading issue, which should give “significantly improved performance on high-end PCs”. They are also addressing graphical issues like the one in the Tweet above. Hopefully, when the patch does arrive, it fixes everything they said they would fix. Hopefully, players will actually be able to play the game properly and as intended. Until then, players who have bought the game will just have to endure the poor performance for now.

That’s all the information we have about the PC performance issues and negative reviews Wild Hearts received. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.