Wild Hearts, the recently released hunting game, is a very beautiful one. It brings something new to Monster Hunter-type games in terms of mechanics, environmental design, and more. However, the problems at launch are preventing it from performing at its best. Is that enough to lower the game’s score? Or do its brand-new mechanics and gameplay shine through in spite of it? Here’s what critics have to say about Wild Hearts in their reviews and scores.

Wild Hearts Review Scores: 77-80 on Metacritic

Wild Hearts is a brand-new IP developed by Omega Force and published by EA. It is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Players can also play the game if they have EA Play Pro or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Metacritic aggregated reviews for all three platforms the game came out in. As of this article, the PlayStation version of the game had the most reviews at 30, 3 of which had mixed reviews. The Xbox Series X|S version had 14, again with 3 mixed reviews. PC had 22 total reviews with 6 mixed, the most out of all platforms. This is understandable, as the PC version of the game is currently having problems in terms of its performance.

The Gamer gave the PC version of the game a score of 90. They called Wild Hearts a “colorful and curious contender in the hunting games genre, and a very welcome one right now.” They also called it the “breath of fresh air that the genre needs.” The game’s “difficult battles with some twists in mobility and construction” were the reasons for this. Sadly, they also brought up the game’s “unfortunate performance issues”, something that the PC version of the game is really struggling with.

GamingTrend, on the other hand, gave the Xbox Series X version a score of 90. According to them, the game “brings a uniqueness to the monster hunting genre that keeps the experience feeling refreshing.” They described the game’s Karakuri and unique weapons as “very fun to experiment with and present interesting combat opportunities.” To them, Wild Hearts “capitalizes on what made monster hunting games so much fun in the first place while still giving fans of the genre a new reason to get excited and dive back into the fight.”

NoisyPixel game the PlayStation 5 version a score of 90 as well. They brought attention to the “striking monster designs, distinct weapon variety, and engaging combat” as something that hunters will enjoy. In particular, they said that hunters will “have a new favorite game to join up with friends and take down enormous foes.” They did, however, bring up that the game has “some dips in pacing in the later hours”, as well as “a few repetitive encounters.” However, their overall view of the game is still very much positive.

GameRant’s score of 80 for the game’s PC version is born from their view that Wild Hearts “not only stands on the shoulders of Monster Hunter but can also meet it eye-to-eye.” The “razor-sharp focus on combat, player progression, and Kemono hunting” of the game are more than enough for players who are looking for something new to try out. They also brought to focus the game’s “fun Karakuri crafting system, flexible and versatile weapon upgrade system, and beast designs”, saying that this game can “proudly stand as a new pillar in Omega Force’s diverse catalog of games.”

Game Informer gave the Xbox version of the game a score of 80 as well, calling it “fresh, chaotic, and breathless.” The game “does not reinvent the hunting genre”, but the introduction of the Karakuri gadgets and the “arresting locales” gives the genre “a fresh and welcome perspective.” They did, however, mention that the story could have been stronger and that the camera could have been better. However, even with these problems, the game is still a “deeply engaging experience.”

Of course, not everyone gave a high score to the game. Dexerto, for example, gave the PC version a score of 60. They brought up that the game felt like it “was made for a group of hunters”, saying that the game’s singleplayer “isn’t beginner friendly, and is relatively time-consuming.” Although the game is “enjoyable as a whole, they said that the “stutters and slow pace” held them back from the “fast-paced experience” they were looking for. PC Gamer, who gave the PC version a slightly higher score of 63, said that the game’s “sublime combat” cannot really carry the game’s “flawed building system, too few monsters, and terrible performance.”

VGC’s score of 60 for the game’s Xbox version is due to the game’s “frustrating battles, its rather small numbers of monsters, and the fidgety nature of its admittedly inventive gadget system.” VG247, who also gave a score of 60, called the game “fussy, janky, and … constantly trips itself up.” They also brought up the “erratic gameplay loop, an absolute bastard of a camera, and some ill-conceived weapon gimmicks.” They however said that if this game was the start of a series, then “Omega Force has laid down some important groundwork.” However, it still has a long way to go before looking eye-to-eye to Monster Hunter.

Is Wild Hearts worth it?

Although the game’s PC version is still suffering from a lot of performance issues, the game is still pretty much worth it. The introduction of the Karakuris, as well as the novelty of its weapons and monsters, makes it stand out from other games in the genre. I would have to agree with some of the statements that it still does not quite compare to Monster Hunter. However, as a Monster Hunter Veteran for over 13 years now, I don’t think it has to. Wild Hearts is still a very enjoyable game and is a good entry point to the genre if the Monster Hunter games seem too intimidating to try out.

That’s it for the Wild Hearts reviews and scores. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.