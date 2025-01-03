ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Minnesota Wild continue their trip through the Metropolitan Division as they face the Carolina Hurricanes. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Wild-Hurricanes prediction and pick.

The Wild enter the game sitting at 24-11-4 on the year, which is good for second in the Central Division. The Wild have been solid as of late, winning four of five, even without Kirill Kaprizov with four of them. Last time out, the Wild faced the Capitals. Tom Wilson opened the scoring for the Capitals, but Ryan Hartman would tie the game, and Yakov Trenin gave the Wild the lead in the first period. The Capitals would tie the game on a power play goal from Alex Ovechkin in the second, and both teams would score in the third, leading to a shootout, where the Wild would win the game.

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes are 23-13-2 on the year, and last time out, they faced the Florida Panthers. The Hurricanes took the 1-0 lead on the Brent Burns lead, but the Panthers would tie the game in the second period. Still, Jaccob Slavin and Martic Necas would both score in the third period, giving the Hurricanes the 3-1 victory.

Here are the Wild-Hurricanes NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Wild-Hurricanes Odds

Minnesota Wild: +1.5 (-158)

Moneyline: +164

Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+128)

Moneyline: -200

Over: 5.5 (-130)

Under: 5.5 (+106)

How To Watch Wild vs Hurricanes

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Wild Could Cover the Spread/Win

With Kirill Kaprizov still out of the line up it is Marco Rossi who leads the way and is second on the team in points. He comes into the game with 15 goals and 18 assists on the year, while having four goals and three assists on the power play. He is joined on the top line by Matt Boldy and Mats Zuccarello. Boldy comes into the game with 13 goals and 18 assists, while also having four goals and five assists on the power play. Zuccarello is fourth on the team in points, coming in with eight goals and 14 assists on the year.

The Second line gets production from Joel Erickson Ek. Eriksson Ek is seventh on the team in points but has missed 14 games. He has five goals and 11 assists on the year. Further, the Wild also get production from the blue line. Brock Faber has added five goals and 15 assists on the year.

Filip Gustavsson is expected to be in goal for the Wild in this one. He is 17-6-3 on the year with a 2.28 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage. He is tied for third in the NHL in wins, fourth in goals-against average, and third in save percentage. Last time out, he stopped 43 of 46 shots in the victory.

Why the Hurricanes Could Cover the Spread/Win

Martin Necas leads the team in points and assists this year while sitting second in goals. He comes into the game with 15 goals and 31 assists, good for 46 total points. Necas has also been solid on the power play, with seven goals and 13 assists on the year. He is joined on the line by Jesper Kotkaniemi. Kotkaniemi comes into the game with six goals and 12 assists on the year. The Hurricanes also get solid production from Shayne Gostisbehere on the blue line. He has six goals and 21 assists this season.

Sitting second on the team in points and leading the top line is Sebastian Aho. He comes into the game with 12 goals and 28 assists on the year, including two goals and 13 assists on the power play this year. Seth Jarvis and Jack Roslovic join Aho on the top line. Jarvis comes in with nine goals and 17 assists on the year. Roslovic comes in with 17 goals on the year and eight assists. His goal total is the most on the team.

Pytor Kochetkov is expected to be in goal for the Hurricanes. He is 15-7-1 on the year with a 2.46 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage. He was solid last time out, giving up just one goal on 26 shots. It was the second time in four games he allowed just one goal, and took the win.

Final Wild-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick

The Hurricanes come into this NHL game as favorites in terms of odds. One reason is the Hurricanes defense. They are ninth in the NHL in goals-against per game, while sitting first on the penalty kill. They are also sixth on the power play, and scoring 3.45 goals per game. The Wild are sixth in the NHL in goals against per game, but 30th on the penalty kill. The power play for the Hurricanes will be the difference between these two.

Final Wild-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick: Hurricanes -1.5 (+128)