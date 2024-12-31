Will Ferrell made a festive yet unexpected appearance at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Dec. 29, during an NHL matchup between the L.A. Kings and Philadelphia Flyers. In true holiday spirit, the comedian dressed as Buddy the Elf, revisiting his iconic role from the 2003 film Elf, CNN reports. Fans cheered as Ferrell, sitting rinkside with his wife, Viveca Paulin, and their son, Axel, sported Buddy’s signature green suit, yellow tights, and pointed hat.

Expand Tweet

But instead of embodying Buddy's signature charm, Ferrell flipped the script. He portrayed a grumpier version of the character, complete with a mock cigarette and a brooding expression. The contrast between this Buddy and the exuberant version from the film delighted fans, who found humor in his grumpy demeanor.

The Kings’ social media team joined in the fun, posting a video of Ferrell and calling him “Buddy the Elf of Hockeywood.” The actor’s appearance included an amusing nod to a deleted scene from the movie, where Buddy showed off impressive ice hockey skills. Although Ferrell didn’t take the ice, his commitment to character kept the crowd entertained.

A Tough Holiday Season for Buddy

During the game, FanDuel Sports Network’s Carrlyn Bathe caught up with Ferrell, who jokingly explained Buddy’s grumpy look. “It’s been a tough holiday season,” he shared, hinting at the fictional elf’s hardships. This Buddy wasn’t indulging in his usual sugary treats. Instead, he appeared to have traded maple syrup for beer and candy canes for a cigarette, drawing laughs from spectators.

Will Ferrell’s portrayal poked fun at the universally adored Buddy, who once declared, “Smiling’s my favorite.” The actor's deadpan antics offered a fresh take on the character, making the crowd appreciate the contrast between Buddy’s relentless cheer and his newfound edge.

Fortunately, Buddy’s mood may have lifted by the end of the night. The Kings pulled off a thrilling 5-4 victory, which likely provided some relief to the grumpy elf. Ferrell’s playful homage to Buddy reminded fans of the enduring charm of Elf while adding a unique twist. As the holiday season continues, this offbeat appearance stands out as one of the most memorable moments in hockey and holiday crossover history.