Shannon Sharpe was caught on IG Live earlier this week having intercourse with a woman, but he won't be punished by his employer, ESPN.

Per TMZ Sports, Sharpe will be back on First Take with Stephen A. Smith on Monday after missing Thursday's show. His usual off days are Thursday and Friday. The former NFL star recently inked a new deal with the network to stay for the foreseeable future. This is his first year on First Take after previously working for FS1 with Skip Bayless.

On Wednesday evening, Sharpe addressed the inappropriate video on his “Nightcap” show and apologized for how it all went down:

“Obviously I am embarrassed as someone who is extremely private and to have one of your most intimate details, the audio for the entire world to hear,” Sharpe said. “I'm embarrassed for a number of reasons — people count on Shannon, a lot of people count on Shannon to be professional at all times and I always try to be professional at all times, even when I'm behind closed doors.

“I'm very disappointed in myself — not for the act– I think there are millions and millions of people of consenting age who engage in activities, but to have your most intimate detail heard, I'm disappointed in myself.”

Shannon Sharpe said he put his phone on the bed before engaging in sexual activity and claimed he's never been on IG Live before, saying he had no clue how it worked. People ultimately began calling Sharpe's other phone to tell him what was going on as the video went viral on social media.

An embarrassing moment for Sharpe but at least he's learned from it and his job isn't in jeopardy. That's the best-case scenario for the Hall of Famer. It will be back to business next week with Stephen A.