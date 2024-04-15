Actor and musician Will Smith brought back the '90s vibe by getting onstage with J. Balvin and performing Men in Black.
THR reports the 55-year-old was a surprise guest at Coachella when he rapped to the popular song based on the 1997 movie he starred in alongside Tommy Lee Jones.
In case you didn't know, it was a popular hit based on a blockbuster movie.
About Men in Black
In the film, Smith is Agent J, and Jones is Agent K. They are part of the MIB organization that monitors and polices aliens. They use neuralyzer to erase memories of anyone who witnesses alien activity.
The single from the movie Men in Black topped the charts and became a massive single for the performer.
Beyond that, the movie was quite a success. It made $250.7M at the domestic box office. Three sequels were created, including Men in Black II (2002), Men in Black 3 (2012), and Men in Black: International (2019).
The song seems to age gracefully because it was well-received at Coachella when Smith and Balvin knocked a live version out of the park, er, desert.
Like in the movie, Smith had black glasses and a black suit. The two rapped together while backup singers dressed as aliens danced with them. Plus, there was a giant alien head prop.
At the song's end, Balvin was dragged off stage by two men in black suits. Smith then took out a neuralyzer in an effort to erase the audience's memory.
Coachella 2024 is pulling out all the stops 🔥
Will Smith performed ‘Men In Black’ with J Balvin during his set last night!
pic.twitter.com/xDhuALe8cy
— Okayplayer (@okayplayer) April 15, 2024
The Ali star appears to be making a comeback of sorts. He experienced backlash at the Oscars on March 27, 2022, and though it's been several years since then, it lives on in people's memories.
PEOPLE reports that he just wrapped up filming Bad Boys with Martin Lawrence, another popular movie from the '90s. This will be the fourth film in the franchise.
The original Bad Boys film came out in 1995. Smith played Mike Lowrey, and Lawrence as Marcus Burnett. They're two detectives in Miami who investigated crimes based around drug trafficking.
The actor posted an Instagram photo on March 4 with the caption: “WRAPPED! Nothin' but Magic every time I'm with my guy. See y'all June 7 for @BADBOYS 4!!”
Along with Smith, there have been a handful of surprise appearances at Coachella. We reported that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dropped by Indio. Swift didn't perform, but they were caught dancing and having a good time in the audience and backstage.
Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Swift, and Travis Kelce during Ice Spice's set at #Coachella tonight.
— Justins Tour Updates (@JustinsTourNews) April 14, 2024
Also, TMZ reported that Justin Beiber hit the stage with WizKid on Sunday night. The two of them performed their hit song Essence.
It's unknown whether Will Smith's appearance marks a return to music. However, Vibe states that last year, he and Joyner Lucas were working on a joint album.
Though he tried to erase the audience's memories at Coachella, it was a memorable performance and maybe sparked more of what's to come.