The trailer for Bad Boys 4 (aka Ride or Die) has dropped. Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are back, and they're singing Reba McEntire.
The Bad Boys aren't getting younger
With every passing installment, Marcus (Lawrence) and Mike (Will Smith) are aging. “Come on Mike, slow down!” Marcus pleads during a chase. “My stomach, Mike. I need a ginger ale.”
They stop in a convenience store before Marcus buys a hot dog (Mike warned to him to buy ginger ale and nothing else). A holdup them goes down, with Mike saving Marcus.
Back at home, Marcus is clashing with his son-in-law. On the TV, it's being reported that the late Captain Conrad Howard (Joe Pantoliano) worked with drug cartels for years before his death. Marcus and Mike then find a prerecorded message from Howard, who warns them to not trust anyone and to clear his name.
The Bad Boys 4 trailer continues with a flight on an airplane before it crashes. Marcus and Mike are now being framed as fugitives, and they are working against time to clear their names. A lot of action closes out the trailer, including a cool POV shot from a gun's perspective as Mike throws it to Marcus.
Singing Reba
The trailer ends with a hilarious bit at a trailer park. Marcus and Mike steal clothes from a trailer. Mike's happens to have Reba McEntire on it, which makes it painfully obvious that they stole the clothes. At gunpoint, the trailer owners ask them to sing their “favorite” McEntire song.
They then ad-lib a song, making it up as they go. Marcus eventually starts singing the “Whatcha gonna do?” lines before Mike tries to stop him.
“That ain't no Reba song,” one of the men with a gun says.
“It's from her mixtape,” Mike retorts.
The Bad Boys franchise
The first two Bad Boys films were directed by Michael Bay and grossed $65 million and $273 million, respectively. However, Bay left the franchise and it seemed to be dead for nearly two decades.
Then, in 2020, the franchise was resurrected with Bad Boys for Life. Filmmaker duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah directed the third installment in the series, taking over for Bay. The film was released in January 2020, right before the pandemic, but was a massive hit.
Bad Boys for Life grossed $426 million at the box office. What first appeared to be a desperate attempt at nostalgia bait ended up resurrecting a seemingly dead franchise.
Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah returned to direct Bad Boys 4. Of course, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence once again return to the series. Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, and DJ Khaled also star in the film.
It remains to be seen if Bad Boys 4 can continue this resurgence in the franchise. With any luck, it will follow in its predecessor's footsteps.
Bad Boys: Ride or Die will be released on June 7.