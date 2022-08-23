Will Zalatoris makes major decision on TOUR Championship after back injury

Will Zalatoris will not be able to contend for the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club down in Atlanta Georgia this week, as he has withdrawn from the event due to a back injury. In a statement released by Will Zalatoris’ manager, Allen Hobbs (via PGA TOUR Communications), the 26-year-old pro has been diagnosed with back pain caused by “two herniated discs.”

This is an unfortunate development for one of today’s most exciting golf players. Zalatoris will also be missing the President’s Cup in September as he looks to recuperate from the said injury. It’s the same issue that also forced him to miss the second stage of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, the BMW Championship, last week.

Despite withdrawing from the BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club, Will Zalatoris managed to cling to the third spot of the current FedEx Cup standings with 3,680 points. He would have had a strong shot of entering the TOUR Championship as the top point-getter had he not missed the BMW Championship, considering that he was leading the field after his victory at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. — his first-ever PGA TOUR victory.

Will Zalatoris ends his season with a win and nine top 10s along with 13 top 25s in 24 starts (19 made cuts). He also had three runner-up finishes this season, which were at the Farmers Insurance Open, PGA Championship, and U.S. Open.

Scottie Scheffler will enter the 2022 TOUR Championship no. 1 overall with 4,206 points, which also means he gets to start with a 10-under par score.