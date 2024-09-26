ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The action is reaching a fever pitch at UFC Paris: Moicano vs. Saint-Denis as we’re ready to bring you another betting prediction and pick for this next Main Card bout in the Featherweight (145) Division. France’s own William Gomis will return against Brazil’s Joanderson Brito. Check out our UFC odds series for our Gomis-Brito prediction and pick.

William Gomis (13-2) has gone a perfect 3-0 in the UFC since 2022. To this point, he’s beaten Jarno Errens, Francis Marshall, and Yanis Ghemmouri all in convincing fashion. While his first two fights were decision wins, he notched the finish most recently against Ghemmouri with a thunderous kick to the body. He’ll look for a big win as the betting underdog here. Gomis stands 6’0″ with a 73-inch reach.

Joanderson Brito (17-3-1) comes in with a 5-1 UFC record since 2022. He’s been extremely active upon his addition to the roster and he’s now won five fights in a row, all by finish (3 KO, 2 SUB). Recently, he notched a very rare ninja choke to finish a fight and he’ll be looking for another exciting finish in front of this French crowd. Brito stands 5’8″ with a 72-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Paris Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Paris Odds: William Gomis-Joanderson Brito Odds

William Gomis: +235

Joanderson Brito: -290

Over 2.5 rounds: -130

Under 2.5 rounds: +100

Why William Gomis Will Win

William Gomis cruised to somewhat smooth decisions through his first two fights, but he left nothing on the table in his most recent bout where he peppered his opponent with body kicks until he couldn’t take it anymore. Since his debut, we’ve seen Gomis refine his striking game more and more as he continues to evolve as a fighter and find new ways to succeed in the octagon. He’s extremely technical and precise with his punches, but he likes to follow them with very hard kicks to the leg and body. Fighting in front of his home crowd as the betting underdog, look for Gomis to be very motivated heading into this one.

William Gomis has notched seven knockout wins through his career without getting knocked out himself. While he’s been finished by submission once before, he typically does a very solid job of defending himself on the feet and avoiding any hairy situations on the ground. He may have to do it all against an opponent like Brito, but he has a very impressive 81% takedown defense rate and will be working with a significant height and reach advantage. To be successful here, Gomis will have to withstand the early fire fight from Brito as he tries to extend these rounds and win with points stemming from his balanced striking attack.

Why Joanderson Brito Will Win

Since losing his debut fight to Bill Algeo back in 2022, Joanderson Brito has since been on a wild tear through the division as he’s finishing everyone who stands in his way. He’s extremely powerful for this weight class and throws the worst of intentions into every one of his strikes. While he has a tendency to engage in brawls with the opponent, Brito has all the confidence in his chin holding up as he’s only been knocked out once in his career. Pairing that with seven knockout wins and eight by submission, Brito will definitely be looking for an emphatic finish to the fight as he tries to silence the French crowd.

Joanderson Brito will have to work against a height and reach disadvantage in this fight, but given his stature, he’s done so already in many of his previous fights. He uses quick forward movement to dart in and out of range while keeping a safe distance. Simultaneously, he explodes into his punches and doesn’t shy away when his opponent returns on him. If Brito can withstand the shots from Gomis, he should be able to walk through the fire and land his own blows to create significant damage.

Final William Gomis-Joanderson Brito Prediction & Pick

We’ve got another treat on this Main Card as we’ll see two men willing to stand and trade shots for all three rounds during this one. William Gomis is certainly the more polished striker and will have the physical advantage during this fight. Couple that with the support from the French crowd and he could be considered a live dog during this fight if he’s able to remain relatively unscathed.

However, Joanderson Brito has been on a demolition course over the last year and his finishes continue to look more and more impressive. While it may be tough for him to close the distance and reach Gomis’ chin, he should be able to eventually find his way in and land some big shots within the pocket.

For our final prediction, we have to roll with Joanderson Brito to continue this finishing streak he’s currently on. While William Gomis has found ways to win in the later rounds, I don’t suspect he’ll be able to sustain the type of damage Brito will put on him in the early rounds. There’s a clear discrepancy in striking power here, so let’s take our prediction along with the finishing upside of Joanderson Brito.

Final William Gomis-Joanderson Brito Prediction & Pick: Joanderson Brito (-290)