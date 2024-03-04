The Willy Wonka Experience has been a viral laughing stock online. However, it's been good enough to spark a new movie called The Unkown, which is based on it.
If you're unaware of what we're talking about, the WWE was supposed to be this grandiose immersive Willy Wonka-themed experience in Glasgow. Instead, it turned out to be located in a warehouse with utterly cheap decorations — looking nothing like the movie. Despite having AI-generated art that advertised an amazing experience, it was anything but.
A character from the immersive event called The Unknown wears a silver mask and emerges from behind a mirror. And that's what led to this movie.
A horror movie about the Willy Wonka experience titled ‘THE UNKNOWN’ is in the works.
The film follows a couple haunted by the death of their son, Charlie, as they escape to the remote Scottish Highlands where an unknowable evil awaits them.
About The Unknown
According to Collider, Scotland-based film production company, Kaledonia Pictures, is taking on the project. They are “gearing up for production and a late 2024 release.”
It “follows a renewed illustrator and his wife who are haunted by the tragic death of their son, Charlie. Desperate to escape their grief, the couple leave the world behind for the remote Scottish Highlands — where an unknowable evil awaits them.”
The film company states, “We are excited to begin production and look forward to sharing more with you as soon as possible. We are actually only a few miles from the event, so it is quite surreal to see Glasgow all over social media worldwide.”
Currently, there's no news on who will star or direct the new film.
Hopefully, The Unknown will be more visually stunning than the Willy Wonka Experience. At any rate, surely there can be some scary Oompa Loompa cameos that will keep kids up at night.