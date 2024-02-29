Universal Orlando takes a swipe at Willy Wonka Experience fiasco with a jab at their AI scripts.
On their official Twitter account, Universal Orlando posted ‘No AI here.' With a picture of their Chocolate Emporium building.
No AI here 😏 pic.twitter.com/mPK6VSoMOq
— Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) February 28, 2024
Now, like Willy Wonka, Universal Orlando's Chocolate Emporium also has its own lore. Its story traces its origins to the creative collaboration of Penelope, a steampunk ambassador, and chocolate enthusiast. Alongside is her robot companion and creation, Jacques. Their global adventures were dedicated to exploring both thrilling escapades and discovering delectable chocolate recipes from various corners of the world.
The only difference Universal Orlando's own has with Willy Wonka Experience is the latter is not disastrous. The former, however, is a viral meme gaining traction online.
As for the AI jab, Universal Orlando referred to the attendants' complaints. According to stories, the script read off as those generic AI-produced outputs. That, together with strange costumes and characters, outlines how the Glasgow event became a meme.
The question here, however, is will Universal Orlando have its own Willy Wonka experience? Probably not.
According to Entertainment Weekly, Universal Orlando will instead, have its upcoming DreamWorks Land promises exciting attractions inspired by beloved movie characters like Shrek, Puss in Boots, Trolls, and Kung Fu Panda.
Scheduled to open in summer 2024, guests can look forward to experiences such as Shrek's Swamp Meet, Trolls Trollercoaster, Imagination Celebration, and the Character Zone for meet-and-greets.
Construction is underway adjacent to the E.T. Adventure ride, with Epic Universe, Universal's fourth theme park, slated to open in 2025, featuring immersive lands based on Harry Potter, Nintendo, How to Train Your Dragon, and classic Universal monsters.