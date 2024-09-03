The Dallas Wings are 3-1 over their past four games. They are fighting for a playoff spot and recently lost to Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever, so bouncing back on Tuesday against the Washington Mystics will be important. Dallas features a healthy roster for the most part but there is one injury concern worth closely monitoring. Wings center Stephanie Soares is currently listed as questionable for the game due to a knee injury.

Soares, 24, missed the 2023 season due to an injury. In 2024, she has played in 22 total games, starting three of those contests. Soares has not received many minutes, recording only 8.0 minutes per outing. She is averaging 1.1 points and 2.1 rebounds per game during that span.

Nevertheless, Soares gives the Wings necessary size and depth. At 6'6″, she is capable of protecting the basket and playing a crucial role on the boards.

It should be noted that Teaira McCowan is the Wings starting center, while Kalani Brown is her primary backup. But every team will agree on the fact that there is no such thing as too much depth. The Wings are in playoff contention and can use all the help they can get.

Wings looking to bounce back after loss to Fever

The Fever defeated the Wings 100-93 on Sunday. It was a competitive contest that saw Indiana ultimately emerge victorious. After the game, the Wings discussed what they can take away from the defeat.

“We stayed together as a team,” Satou Sabally said. “We keep communicating, keep talking. I mean… They (Fever) had a great game, they matched us really well. But yeah, we stayed together and that is our identity. We will look forward to the next game.”

“Yeah, I agree,” Jacy Sheldon said. “In an environment like that, it's a hostile environment. I think the most important thing is us being there for each other and we were throughout that whole game. Obviously we want the win. This one hurts. But I think… That's definitely something positive we can take away.”

The Wings now hold a 9-23 record. The record is deceiving since Dallas struggled mightily in the first half as a result of injury concerns. Dallas is starting to play a more consistent brand of basketball but there is still work to be done.

“Just to reiterate what they (Sabally and Sheldon) said… Playing every possession,” Wings head coach Latricia Trammell added. “Fighting to win. Arike (Ogunbowale) tied the WNBA record for made threes, sixth 30-point game of the year. T (Teaira McCowan)… the fourth straight double-digit game which is good… We're going to build on this going into Tuesday's game.”

Stephanie Soares' availability will not make or break the Wings' chances of winning on Tuesday night. With that being said, Dallas would love to have the extra depth available off the bench. The Wings will continue to closely monitor and provide updates on her injury status before the contest against the Mystics.

Tip-off is scheduled for 8 PM EST in Arlington, TX as the Wings look to earn the victory.