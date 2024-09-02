ARLINGTON, TX — The Dallas Wings were defeated 100-93 by the Indiana Fever on Sunday afternoon. It was a hard-fought game that saw Indiana end up earning the win in the final minutes. One of the more intriguing matchups on the floor was Jacy Sheldon and Caitlin Clark, as the two have played against one another since college.

Clark drew plenty of attention despite the Fever playing on the road Sunday. Sheldon knew it was going to be a difficult task guarding the Fever phenom. Nevertheless, Sheldon stepped up and frustrated Clark at times. The Ohio State women's basketball product played against Clark and Iowa women's basketball in college, so she has seen Clark's game develop over the years.

“She’s a really good player, everybody sees it,” Sheldon said of Clark after the game. “You just look forward to those matchups when you’re a competitor… She can really pass. She can pass the crap out of the ball. That’s what makes her so hard to guard honestly. You kind of got to pick your battles… But obviously she's a great player.”

Clark still scored 28 points and recorded 12 assists. She did have seven turnovers, though. Meanwhile, Sheldon finished the game with three steals. Completely silencing Clark is almost impossible, but it was clear while watching the game that Sheldon was able to frustrate the Fever rookie at times.

Jacy Sheldon knows Caitlin Clark's game well

Many WNBA players are going head-to-head with Clark for the first time this season. Sheldon, though, has guarded Clark for years. She watched Clark's game up close during Iowa-Ohio State matchups.

“Jacy went against Caitlin, probably knows her game better than anyone,” Wings head coach Latricia Trammell said. “Went against her in college for four years. So I think Jacy's intensity, knowing Caitlin's game extremely well, I thought she did a good job.”

Offensively, Sheldon scored eight points and finished with four assists. It was not her most impactful offensive game but Dallas needed her contributions on the defensive end of the floor more than ever against Caitlin Clark. Sheldon's defense led to a number of crucial turnovers whiled helped to keep the Wings in the game.

Although Dallas was ultimately defeated, Sheldon's performance played a role in keeping the game close.

“I'd feel better if we came out with the win,” Sheldon said. “I'm really proud of how we stayed together. Just getting more comfortable playing with these girls. They make it easy. They build my confidence more than anyone. Getting really comfortable within the offense and defense, continuing to make them better, not only myself.

“Honestly whenever I'm out there I just want to give it my all, play as hard as I can. That's where my focus is at… I think we could have took control at the end there… That's what we will do moving forward.”

Jacy Sheldon and the Wings will look to get back on track against the Washington Mystics on Tuesday night.